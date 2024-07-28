The planned nationwide protest against President Tinubu's government has continued to generate reactions in the polity

While some top personalities have backed the #endbadgovernment protest that will be held on August 1, others have backed out and sent a strong warning to the organisers of the movement

On Sunday, July 28, former Kaduna Senator Shehu Sani voiced concerns about the protests and shared six ways the peaceful demonstration may turn violent

Former Kaduna Central senator Shehu Sani has stated that the shooting of protesters by armed security operatives is capable of turning a peaceful protest violent.

Shehu Sani mentions six ways ways a peaceful protest could turn violent ahead of the August1 demonstrations. Photo credit: Senator Shehu Sani

The ex-lawmaker listed this, among other reasons, in a post shared on his X page on Sunday, July 28, 2024.

Sani’s tweet comes amid heightened tension over the planned protest scheduled to take place from August 1 to 10, 2024 by some Nigerians calling on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led government to ameliorate the hunger crisis in the country, among other national concerns, The Punch reported.

The chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in his tweet, mentioned "six ways a peaceful protest could result into a violent one.

Shehu Sani highlighted them below;

1.Armed security forces shooting at protesters with live ammunition.

2.Thugs among the protesters attacking and looting Shops, offices, homes and public facilities.

3.Sponsored thugs attacking peaceful protesters.

4.Protesters refusal to obey their leaders leading to loss of control.

5.The Clashing of two opposing protest groups.

6.The infiltration of Peaceful Protesters by others with ulterior motives.

Protest: Nigerians react to Shehu Sani's warnings

Legit.ng captured some reactions below;

@EXCELLENTSALVIC tweeted:

"Which will happen this time."

@mariamikeh tweeted:

"The hunger is just too much."

@Its_ereko tweeted:

"If the police and army do anything wey go provoke us then Tinubu must Resign."

@Ohijeme tweeted:

"All you listed are possible and will happen during the protest especially with Tinubu being the chief of thugs and agberos. He has mobilised them already but I pray the Nigeria youths rises to the occasion and overwhelm them."

Source: Legit.ng