The take it back movement is determined to proceed with its protest at Eagle Square in Abuja regardless of whether the government gives approval or not

Damilare Adenola, the director of mobilisation, revealed that a formal request for the use of the venue was submitted to FCT minister Nyesom Wike; who on the other hand claimed he had no knowledge of the letter

Interestingly, the planned protest against hardship is gathering momentum in the polity and will be held across all states of the Federation as well as the FCT on August 1

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

The Take It Back Movement, one of the organizers of the planned protest against hunger and hardship, has vowed to proceed with the protest at Eagle Square in Abuja, with or without the government's approval of using the venue.

Abuja campaigner replies to Wike, insists on holding protest at Eagles Square. Photo credit: Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON, GSSRS

Source: Facebook

“With or without your approval”, Campaigner tells Wike

The group's mobilization director, Damilare Adenola, disclosed this when he appeared on Channels TV’s Sunday Politics.

He noted that Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), had been written to for permission.

Legit.ng recalled that the youth leader had signed a letter addressed to the minister, seeking use of the facility.

The letter was dated July 26, 2024, and was broadcast on social media platforms.

However, on Saturday, July 27, the minister said he hadn’t received the letter. Interestingly, Wike demanded a formal application process and security fees.

Reacting to the development on Sunday, July 28, Adenola said the minister would get the letter unfailingly on Monday, Daily Trust reported.

He blamed the delay in the delivery of the letter on bureaucratic bottlenecks in government.

“My question to the minister is this: how does the minister expect a greater population of Nigerian youths who are impoverished, who have no jobs to afford what he is expecting us to pay?

“We are going to be at the Eagle Square on August 1st,” he said.

ACF warns against protest

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) spoke out about the upcoming hardship protest planned by Nigerian youths.

He expressed support for peaceful demonstrations and serious concerns about the potential impact and legitimacy of the protest.

Through its spokesperson, Professor Mohammed Baba Tukur, the ACF spoke exclusively about the planned protest with Legit.ng on Saturday, July 27.

Source: Legit.ng