Borno-born politician, Barrister Daniel Bwala, has said the proposed nationwide protest slated to start on Thursday, August 1, 2024, is not the solution to Nigeria's current challenges

Bwala voiced out his opinion after a meeting with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the State House

The former PDP member held that the nationwide protest, if held, might disrupt public order

FCT, Abuja - Barr. Daniel Bwala, a former presidential campaign spokesperson to Atiku Abubakar, on Wednesday, July 24, said a nationwide protest is not necessary at this point.

Legit.ng reports that Bwala met with President Bola Tinubu at the Aso presidential villa, Abuja.

Daniel Bwala (left) opposes the planned nationwide hardship protest. Photo credit: @BwalaDaniel

Source: Twitter

Speaking to state house correspondents shortly after meeting with President Tinubu, Bwala described the planned protest as "politically motivated".

Bwala said members of the opposition must see beyond politics and rally around President Tinubu in his quest to transform the Nigerian economy.

Furthermore, the legal practitioner urged Nigerians to give Tinubu more time as the president is aware of the challenges the country is currently facing.

Admitting that it is the constitutional right of people to demonstrate peacefully, Bwala submitted that the proposed nationwide protest is not billed to end in peace, Channels Television reported.

Legit.ng reports that 'Daniel Bwala' is currently trending on X (formerly Twitter) as a result of his latest visit to President Tinubu.

