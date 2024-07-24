Hardship Protest ‘Not Billed to End in Peace’, Bwala Speaks Out After Meeting Tinubu
- Borno-born politician, Barrister Daniel Bwala, has said the proposed nationwide protest slated to start on Thursday, August 1, 2024, is not the solution to Nigeria's current challenges
- Bwala voiced out his opinion after a meeting with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the State House
- The former PDP member held that the nationwide protest, if held, might disrupt public order
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering Nigeria's governance, politics, and elections.
FCT, Abuja - Barr. Daniel Bwala, a former presidential campaign spokesperson to Atiku Abubakar, on Wednesday, July 24, said a nationwide protest is not necessary at this point.
Legit.ng reports that Bwala met with President Bola Tinubu at the Aso presidential villa, Abuja.
Speaking to state house correspondents shortly after meeting with President Tinubu, Bwala described the planned protest as "politically motivated".
JUST IN: Atiku’s ex campaign spokesperson, Daniel Bwala, confirms defection plans to APC, pics trend
Bwala said members of the opposition must see beyond politics and rally around President Tinubu in his quest to transform the Nigerian economy.
Furthermore, the legal practitioner urged Nigerians to give Tinubu more time as the president is aware of the challenges the country is currently facing.
Admitting that it is the constitutional right of people to demonstrate peacefully, Bwala submitted that the proposed nationwide protest is not billed to end in peace, Channels Television reported.
Legit.ng reports that 'Daniel Bwala' is currently trending on X (formerly Twitter) as a result of his latest visit to President Tinubu.
More to read on Daniel Bwala
- “Are you talking back at Atiku?” Daniel Bwala under fire for defending Tinubu’s absence in Aso Villa
- “Tinubu will finish his two terms”: Atiku’s former ally shares actual year Peter Obi may emerge president
- "Stop associating Bwala with me": Atiku warns media, gives reason
- Yahaya Bello: "Complete trial by media", Daniel Bwala faults EFCC chairman on former Kogi governor
Bwala confirms defection plans to APC
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Bwala confirmed that he had dumped the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).
He stated that in a few days, he would be making his formal re-entry into the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) where he was before he joined the PDP in 2022.
PAY ATTENTION: Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng and a certified journalist with over 9 years of experience. He edited Politics Nigeria's articles, was the Acting Editor of AllNews Nigeria and Fact-Checking Researcher (Africa Check). He received his HND in Mass Communication from The Polytechnic Ibadan. He received a Certificate of Achievement (Journalism Clinic’s Fix The Leak masterclass, 2021) and also completed Google News Initiative's Advance digital reporting curriculum. Contact him at ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.