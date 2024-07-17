The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) under the leadership of Abdullahi Ganduje, has continued with its plan to take over the southeast states in Nigeria

To achieve this, Ganduje and Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, along with several prominent chieftains of the Anambra APC hedl a meeting at the Nicon Luxury Hotel in Abuja on Wednesday

A close party source shared the details and purpose of Ganduje's meeting with the party chieftains from the south eastern region

The APC meeting came on the heels of the PDP governors meeting held in Enugu on Wednesday

Abdullahi Ganduje, the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), is having a closed-door session with a former governorship candidate, Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, and several chieftains of Anambra APC in Abuja.

The meeting, which is held at Nicon Luxury Hotel in Abuja, also includes the Minister of Women Affairs, Uju Kennedy-Ohaneye; the Anambra chairman of the party, Chief Basil Ejidike; and the deputy national organising secretary of the APC, Nze Chidi Duru.

As reported by The Punch, the gathering comes two days after the ruling party announced that it had intensified its efforts to take over Abia and Enugu states at the 2027 general elections.

APC moves to adopt Ubah as guber candidate

Although the agenda of the meeting has not been revealed to the press but a source disclosed that the emergency consultative session was called to adopt Ubah as the governorship candidate of the party in the next election.

“I understand the ruling party has been seeking a heavyweight politician to wrest power from the APGA government in Anambra and may have settled for Senator Ifeanyi Ubah,” the source explained.

Ubah, who was re-elected to the Senate on the platform of the Young Progressive Party, had defected to the APC in October 2023.

2027 election: PDP governors meet in Enugu to strategize

Similarly, Legit.ng reported that the PDP Governors' Forum held a meeting in Enugu on Wednesday and vowed to reclaim all leadership positions currently held by other political parties.

The forum's chairman, Gov. Bala Mohammed, emphasized the need for unity and perseverance to achieve this goal.

The meeting aimed to discuss governance, inter-party affairs, and congresses, and provide a credible alternative to Nigerians.

