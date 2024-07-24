Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

State House, Abuja - The chairman of the Progressives Governors’ Forum, Governor Hope Uzodima has presented former Senate President Pius Anyim to President Bola Tinubu as a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC)

Legit.ng recalls that Anyim, a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the ruling APC last week in Abakiliki, Ebonyi state capital.

Governor Uzodimma said the Southeast governors are very happy and grateful for what Tinubu is doing for the people.

As reported by Daily Trust, the Imo state governor stated this while addressing newsmen after meeting Tinubu.

Anyim said:

“This is a new dawn and many people have agreed that the President administration is doing very well.

“My determination is that Nigeria moves forward. there is need that we all should put hands together to move the country forward.”

