The PDP Governors' Forum has vowed to reclaim all leadership positions currently held by other political parties

The forum's chairman, Gov. Bala Mohammed, emphasized the need for unity and perseverance to achieve this goal

The meeting aimed to discuss governance, inter-party affairs, and congresses, and provide a credible alternative to Nigerians

The People Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum has pledged to reclaim all leadership positions currently occupied by other political parties.

Chairman of the forum, Gov. Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State, made the vow at a meeting in Enugu, stressing the need for unity and perseverance to achieve this goal.

PDP state leaders have pledged to offer Nigerians a way out of the current overwhelming hardship. Image: FB/Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed

Source: Facebook

The meeting, which brought together PDP governors and stakeholders, aimed to discuss governance, inter-party affairs, and congresses, as well as provide a credible alternative to Nigerians, the Vanguard reported.

Gov. Mohammed expressed concern over the country's drift towards anarchy, emphasizing the need for the party to reclaim its leadership position in all states currently held by other parties.

According to The Nation, the governors present at the meeting included Seyi Makinde of Oyo, Umo Eno of Akwa-Ibom, Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta, and others.

Enugu governor welcomes colleagues

Host governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State welcomed the guests and expressed his happiness at hosting the gathering, which included a cultural night featuring traditional cuisine, music, and dance.

He said:

"I had the pleasure of welcoming my brother governors of the #OfficialPDPNig Governors' Forum and party leaders to Enugu, Tuesday evening as well as treating them to a cultural night ahead of our meeting where we are to craft strategies to move our party and nation forward.

"We count it an honour to host them. As Chinua Achebe rightly pointed out, a man who calls his kinsmen to a feast does not do so to save them from starving. They all have food in their own homes. ''

The meeting aimed to formulate plans to advance the party and the country, with Gov. Mohammed commending the host governor for his hospitality.

The PDP Governors’ Forum vowed to work together to achieve their goals, providing a united front to reclaim leadership positions and provide a credible alternative to Nigerians.

