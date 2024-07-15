The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has disclosed the ruling party's plan to de-marginalise Igbos

Ganduje said the Igbos will get more appointments from President Bola Tinubu's administration with more involvement in the party’s affairs

According to Ganduje, the APC plan is to place the Igbos in the limelight of national politics in the country

Abakaliki, Ebonyi state - The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, said the ruling party has commenced moves to de-marginalise Igbo people from the southeast of the country.

Ganduje said the plan is to place the Igbo people in the limelight of national politics.

He made this known during the APC South East zonal meeting in Abakaliki, Ebonyi state capital on Sunday, July 14, Vanguard reports.

The former Kano state governor said the Igbo people had shown massive support to the APC and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

The APC chairman disclosed that the ruling party had decided to break the vicious cycle of marginalisation.

According to TheCable, Ganduje said Tinubu administration will end marginalisation of southeast.

Ganduje, however, said a line must be drawn between marginalisation and low performance of the southeast in the APC.

“The present appointments offered the zone by President Bola Tinubu’s administration is heartwarming and with more involvement in the party’s affairs, more would be achieved.

“We must break this cycle of marginalisation with determination, unity and total support to the party and President Bola Tinubu-led administration."

Ganduje thanked Governor Francis Nwifuru for following Imo’s trail in massively promoting the party’s activities and sustaining APC’s ideals in Ebonyi state.

He urged the party faithful to get all stakeholders together in their quest to claim Anambra, Enugu and Abia states.

