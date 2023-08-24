Barrister Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye has assumed duty as Minister, of the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs.

The new minister is not a newbie in Nigerian politics, as she is known for championing women empowerment programmes that provide women with the requisite skills to upgrade their economic status.

In this article, Legit.ng compiled key but quick facts about the minister that will drive women's affairs under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's administration;

1. Uju Kennedy's personal life

Mrs. Uju Kennedy is a legal practitioner and a businesswoman based in Abuja.

The businesswoman-turned-politician is happily married with four children.

2. Uju Kennedy a trailblazer in politics

Honourable Uju Kennedy Ohaneye is a trailblazer in the political sphere, breaking barriers and shattering stereotypes.

Her leadership style is characterized by inclusivity and a genuine concern for the welfare of her constituents.

Throughout her tenure, she has championed numerous causes, ranging from education to healthcare, leaving an indelible mark on the lives of those she represents. Hon. Ohaneye’s resilience and determination have proven that women can excel in any field they choose.

3. Uju Kennedy was APC's sole female presidential candidate

Determined to travel the miles of rough political highway, dotted with potholes of uncertainty that resist smooth drive, yet she wades through the forests of men to aspire for the ultimate office in the country.

Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye was the All Progressives Congress (APC)’s only female presidential candidate but later withdrew to back President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's presidential bid.

4. Uju Kennedy's humanitarian cause

What endears her most to the hears of indigent Nigerians is her immense commitment in hospitality, domestic, social and political engineering having shown unmeasurable love and caring to the grassroots most particularly the indigent, youths, widows, widowers, and even rehabilitation of beggars in most metropolitan cities.

The lioness characteristic in her is manifest in her consistent attitude of feeding the poor and empowering the indigent needy in Nigeria.

5. Uju stepped down for Tinubu during the APC primaries

Uju Ohanenye, was the All Progressives Congress (APC)’s sole female presidential candidate in the June 2022 presidential primaries. She stepped down for Tinubu at the APC primaries.

With her benevolence, she is likened to a lioness that catches the prey to serve her curbs and the community including the lions( the men).

