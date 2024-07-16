The Senate is said to be in disarray over a plot to suspend the chief whip, Ali Ndume, the senator representing Borno South

Ndume was said to be under attack over his comment that President Bola Tinubu had been caged and was not aware of the hunger in the country

Some senators reportedly loyal to the president were said to be mounting pressure on Senate President Godswill Akpabio to suspend Ndume

Tension has risen in the Senate over comments made by Senator Ali Ndume, the chief whip, regarding President Bola Tinubu and the country's hardship.

Ndume had stated that Tinubu was "caged" and unaware of the severity of the hunger and hardship faced by Nigerians.

Lawan criticises Tinubu

According to Arise TV, former Senate President Ahmad Lawan also made similar comments, alleging that the country's food reserves were empty.

Some senators, mainly from the northern region, are upset with Ndume and Lawan, feeling they portrayed Tinubu and his administration in a negative light.

There are plans to punish Ndume and Lawan, possibly through a motion or suspension, for their comments.

The move has put Senate President Godswill Akpabio in a difficult position as he faces pressure from both sides.

Senate divided over Ndume's comment

Ndume's supporters argue that he should not be punished for speaking the truth, while his detractors believe he should have been more cautious as a principal officer.

The situation is causing tension in the Senate, which could polarise the stability group and impact Akpabio's presidency.

Ndume had played a key role in Akpabio's election as Senate president, leading the Stability Group to victory in June 2023.

The outcome of this situation remains uncertain as the Senate navigates this delicate and contentious issue.

Senate President Akpabio talks down colleague

