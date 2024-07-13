Senator Ali Ndume, the Senate Chief Whip, has come under heavy criticism over his recent outburst in the polity

Ndume stirred fresh concern in the Senate when he expressed a comparative preference for former President Buhari's administration over the current government led by Tinubu

In a swift reaction, Kogi Senator Sunday Karimi has urged Ndume to stop attacking Tinubu's govt, noting he should engage in constructive dialogue rather than criticism

Senator Sunday Karimi, the lawmaker representing Kogi West in the National Assembly, has cautioned Senator Ndume, urging him to refrain from making derogatory statements against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's led government.

Senator representing Kogi West, Sunday Karimi, warned Ndume over attack on Tinubu's government. Photo credit: Hon. Sunday Karimi 4 Senate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Sen Mohammed Ali Ndume

Ndume told to engage in dialogue, not criticism

The Kogi Senator made this assertion while reacting to Senator Ali Ndume's claim that Tinubu is isolated within the Presidential Villa without knowledge of Nigerians' plight.

Recall that Ndume raised concerns about the rising cost of living and food shortages.

The senator pointed out that even some ministers are unable to meet with President Bola Tinubu to discuss these problems.

But in a statement made available to Legit.ng on Saturday, July 13, Senator Karimi expressed concern over the behaviour of the Senate Chief Whip, Ali Ndume. He likened it to that of a loose cannon and emphasised the need for constructive dialogue and criticism in governance.

He highlighted that most of Senator Ndume’s criticisms of the Tinubu administration appear to stem from a personal agenda to undermine the government at all costs.

The Kogi senator pointed out the inconsistency in Senator Ndume’s approach and noted that he had been notably silent during the previous administration led by President Muhammadu Buhari from the North.

According to Senator Karimi:

"Many of Senator Ndume’s allegations lack substantiated evidence and are driven by a pull-down syndrome rather than a genuine commitment to improving governance.

"As an experienced legislator with over two decades of service in the National Assembly, Senator Ndume is urged to exercise caution in his statements and avoid making inflammatory remarks that could further polarize the polity and divide the nation."

Moving forward, Senator Sunday Karimi urged his colleague Ndume, to "adopt a more constructive and responsible approach to criticism serves as a reminder of the importance of engaging in meaningful dialogue and fostering unity in the pursuit of national development. It is essential for all stakeholders in governance to prioritize the collective interests of the nation above personal agendas and political vendettas."

