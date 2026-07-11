Japan's customs authority published a full list of items that are completely prohibited from entering the country, ranging from narcotic drugs to other harmful materials

Firearms, explosives, counterfeit currency, forged credit cards, and materials that infringe on intellectual property rights also made the banned list

Travellers and online shoppers must verify their goods against the restricted and prohibited lists before attempting to import items into Japan

Japan's customs authority has published a list of eight categories of items that are strictly prohibited from being brought into the country.

The officials also offered clear guidance to travellers and importers ahead of any visit or shipment in 2026.

Japan Authorities Release List of 8 Items Strictly Not Allowed When Entering the Country in 2026

Source: Getty Images

The Japan Customs office, which operates under the country's Ministry of Finance, outlined the banned items on its official passenger guidelines page, drawing attention to the legal consequences of attempting to bring any of the listed goods through Japanese borders.

8 Items Banned From Entry Into Japan

Under the prohibited goods category, the following items are barred from entering Japan:

MDMA, opium, stimulants, psychotropic substances, and other narcotic drugs. Ammunition, and pistol parts. Explosives. Precursor materials for chemical weapons. Counterfeit, altered, or imitation coins, paper money, bank notes, or securities, and forged credit cards. Books, drawings, carvings, and any other article which may harm public safety or morals. Child pornoography. Articles which infringe upon intellectual property rights.

At the top of the prohibited list are narcotic and psychotropic substances. These include hard drugs, MDMA, opium, and stimulants, except for specific substances approved under a Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare ordinance.

Firearms such as pistols, their ammunition, and pistol components are all banned, alongside explosives including dynamite and gunpowder. Precursor materials used in the manufacture of chemical weapons are also expressly forbidden.

Two further categories address materials considered harmful to public morals. Books, drawings, carvings, or any other item deemed capable of harming public safety or morals, such as obscene or pornoographic content, are banned.

Restricted Items That Require Permits

Beyond outright prohibitions, Japan also regulates a separate class of restricted goods that may only be imported under specific conditions.

All plants and animals must be presented to the relevant quarantine officer for inspection before clearing customs. Travellers bringing in medicine or cosmetics for personal use are subject to quantity limits; pharmaceutical products are generally permitted up to a two-month supply, quasi-drugs likewise, and cosmetics up to 24 applications.

Hunting guns, air guns, swords, and similar items may not be brought into Japan without a valid possession permit issued under Japanese law.

Travellers heading to Japan are advised to review all customs requirements carefully before departure to avoid delays, seizures, or legal penalties at the border.

Source: Legit.ng