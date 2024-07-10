Senate Chief Whip Ali Ndume has raised concerns about the rising cost of living and food shortages

Ndume pointed out that even some ministers are unable to meet with President Bola Tinubu to discuss these problems

Ndume emphasized the urgency of the food crisis, citing malnutrition in Katsina State and severe hunger in Niger Republic and South Sudan

Ndume highlighted that the federal government’s failure to tackle these problems is a significant issue.

Recall that on June 12, Tinubu declared that his reforms have created hardship for the masses, Vanguard reported.

The senator made these disclosures in an interview with BBC Hausa.

He said:

“The major problem with this government is that its doors are closed, to the extent that even some ministers cannot see the President, not to mention members of the National Assembly, who do not have the opportunity to meet with him and discuss the issues affecting their constituencies.”

Ndume raises alarm on food crisis

He made these remarks shortly after he and his colleague, Senator Sunday Steve Karimi, introduced a motion to tackle the nation's food crisis, Daily Trust reported.

They highlighted a warning from the World Food Programme, which predicts that 82 million Nigerians could face food insecurity within the next five years.

The senator stated that the motion aimed to alert the government to the severity of the food crisis impacting many Nigerians.

He expressed concern that without immediate government action, the situation could escalate to famine and starvation, particularly affecting children.

He said:

"We aim to highlight to the government that Nigeria is dealing with both a high cost of living and food shortages.

"We are urging the President to address the issues of rising living costs and food scarcity."

Tinubu's gov't not doing enough

He pointed to Katsina State as an example, where children are already experiencing malnutrition due to food scarcity.

He also referenced the dire situations in Niger Republic and South Sudan, where children are dying from hunger.

He urged the government to take immediate action to tackle the food crisis, including consulting with experts and stakeholders to find a solution.

He expressed disappointment that, despite promises, the government had not taken any concrete steps to address the issue.

