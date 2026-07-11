Popular Nigerian socialite Cubana Chief Priest celebrated the release of 39 pupils and 6 teachers abducted in Oyo State

The victims spent over 50 days in captivity after terrorists seized them from their school in Oriire LGA on May 15, 2026

Chief Priest called it the best news so far, saying the weekend would be amazing after presidential aide Bayo Onanuga confirmed the rescue

Nigerian socialite and businessman Pascal Okechukwu, popularly known as Cubana Chief Priest, has joined the wave of celebrations following the release of abducted schoolchildren and teachers in Oyo State.

Legit.ng reported on Friday, July 10, 2026, that 39 pupils and several teachers who were seized by terrorists from different schools in Oriire Local Government Area on May 15, 2026, had finally regained their freedom after more than 50 days in captivity.

Cubana Chief Priest hails the release of abducted Oyo pupils and teachers, calls it 'Best news so far'. Photo: cubana_chiefpriest

Source: Instagram

Presidential media aide Bayo Onanuga broke the news on X, sharing photographs of the rescued victims.

Even though one of the teachers was slain in captivity, the news of the release of the others triggered an outpouring of emotion across social media platforms, with Nigerians from all walks of life sharing their relief and gratitude.

Reacting to the development on Instagram, Cubana Chief Priest could barely contain his excitement.

The celebrity barman described the news as the highlight of the week. He wrote:

"It's gonna be such an amazing weekend. Thank God, this is the best news so far."

Cubana Chief Priest's post quickly attracted hundreds of comments from followers who were equally moved by the development.

See Chief Priest's Instagram post that sparked the reactions below:

In related news, Legit.ng reported that eight suspects involved in the kidnapping of schoolchildren in Oyo have been arrested and are now in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS).

Presidential Adviser Bayo Onanuga confirmed that some kidnappers were killed during the rescue operation, while others were apprehended and transferred to DSS custody.

He emphasised that no deals or concessions were made to secure the children’s freedom, noting that a kingpin demanded by the kidnappers remains under prosecution for criminal offences.

Cubana Chief Priest describes the release of abducted Oyo pupils and teachers as the best news so far. Photo: cubana_chiefpriest

Source: Instagram

Netizens react to Cubana Chief Priest's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@mmili_oflagos wrote:

"Hallelujah, that's really a good News 🙏🔥🔥"

@reginoh_music reacted:

"What GOD Can Not Do 🤯 ❤️ Does Not Exist 🥳🥳🥳 JESUS IGWEEEEEE 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾"

@chimaigwe500 commented:

"They no rescue them, they release them... but thank God"

@aniakor_calista_a said:

"They even asked them to smile to the camera 🤩🤣"

@obelehenry101 asked:

"How far the perpetuators?"

@nnodimnzubechi wrote:

"So them kpai that head teacher and una rescue the children without ki lliñg or catching any of the kidnappers?"

@amaralizzy_venture questioned:

"Where are the kpai bandits oo abi na cash and carry ?"

Cubana Chief Priest reveals Peller is expecting a baby

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian celebrity barman Cubana ChiefPriest mistakenly revealed that popular TikTok couple Peller and Jarvis are expecting a baby, fueling ongoing pregnancy speculation among fans.

The couple, who recently held their traditional wedding introduction in Benin, Edo state, had already been at the centre of pregnancy rumours before the revelation.

Chief Priest’s remark during a livestream quickly caught attention, prompting Peller to abruptly end the call and ask if the audio had been muted, which only intensified the speculation.

Source: Legit.ng