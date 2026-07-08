Mathew Adeniyi Adeyemi claimed uncertainty about Femi Gbajabiamila's role in the PFIPC scandal

Adeyemi admits to limited and indirect communication with Gbajabiamila through a deceased friend

He urged President Tinubu to investigate the PFIPC scandal while promising to surrender

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The self-acclaimed Director-General of the illegal Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council, Mathew Adeniyi Adeyemi, has said he could not categorically confirm or deny Femi Gbajabiamila’s involvement in the scandal surrounding the PFIPC.

Adeyemi denied ever meeting with President Bola Tinubu’s Chief of Staff, Gbajabiamila.

Adeyemi speaks out from hiding amid fake agency saga with Femi Gbajabiamila. Photo credit: Adeniyi Adeyemi

Source: Facebook

He stated this during an interview with activist Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkBlackMan (VDM) on TikTok, from his hiding.

The fugitive Adeyemi said he did not at any point in time meet with Gbajabiamila one-on-one to discuss this whole thing.

He admitted that he only spoke with Gbajabiamila like three times over the phone through his late friend, Dolapo Tanimola.”

VDM expressed the possibility of impersonation at the other end of the phone calls.

“How are you sure it was Gbaja? Did you speak to him on a video call? Anybody could have collected that phone.”

The purported DG of PFIPC answered that it was not a video call.

Adeyemi also responded in the affirmative when VDM asked him to confirm if “every transaction that was done was through your friend and that your friend is late.”

“If the Chief of Staff is coming to say he is not the one, it is possible (that he is not). In Nigeria, anything can happen,” Adeyemi replied. “Of course! Yes.”

When VDM also asked Adeyemi if there was a possibility that Gbajabiamila doesn’t know anything about the fraud and if he had lied, the 'fake DG' said:

“I wouldn’t say he is lying, and I wouldn’t say he is saying the truth.”

Adeyemi explained that’s the reason he urged President Tinubu to order an investigation of the scandal.

Adeyemi also promised to turn himself in to the police or DSS after the interview with VDM.

Adeyemi says it is unclear if Gbajabiamila knew about the PFIPC scandal. Photo credit: Femi Gbajabiamila

Source: Facebook

Why National Assembly appropriate ₦1.3bn for fake agency

Recall that the Nigerian Senate distanced itself from ₦1.3 billion budget controversy over a non-existent council.

The Senate spokesperson, Yemi Adaramodu, clarifies legislators' non-responsibility for government appointee checks.

The National Assembly will not intervene in the agency director-general dispute currently before the courts.

Read more stories on the alleged fake agency:

Arewa youths react as presidency exonerates Gbajabiamila

Earlier, Legit.ng also reported that the Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF) praised the State House for exonerating Gbajabiamila from the PFIPC allegations.

Alhaji Mohammed Aliyu commended Gbajabiamila's whistle-bl0wing role in exposing a forgery scam in the fictitious PFIPC.

Arewa Youth urged politicians to avoid politicising the ongoing legal case against Prince Adeniyi Adeyemi Matthew.

Source: Legit.ng