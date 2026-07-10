President Bola Ahmed Tinubu sent a message to the military, DSS, and police after they 'rescued' all abducted pupils and teachers from Oriire, Ogbomoso, Oyo state

Security forces reportedly killed several alleged bandits and arrested eight others during the joint rescue operation that ended a 56-day siege

Tinubu gave a directive to emergency agencies concerning the rescued victims' medical attention, welfare support, and rehabilitation

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering security matters and counter-insurgency in Nigeria and Africa.

Ibadan, Oyo state - President Bola Tinubu has expressed relief over the rescue of all schoolchildren and teachers abducted from the Oriire Local Government Area (LGA) of Oyo state, praising the security agencies responsible for ending the 56-day ordeal.

Presidential spokesperson Bayo Onanuga announced the development on Friday, July 10, 2026, via his official X account, confirming that every abducted pupil and teacher had been freed. The statement was sighted by Legit.ng.

President Bola Tinubu praises security agencies after the rescue of all abducted Oriire schoolchildren and teachers in Oyo state. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Oriire abduction: How did the rescue unfold?

The rescue followed a joint operation involving the Nigerian Army and the police, with intelligence support from the Department of State Services (DSS). Several of the bandits were reportedly neutralised during the operation, while eight others were arrested and transferred to DSS custody.

Channels Television reported that Tinubu has ordered full relief support for the rescued children and teachers.

It would be recalled that gunmen stormed three schools in Oriire on May 15, 2026: Baptist Nursery and Primary School, Yawota; Community Grammar School, Esiele; and LA Primary School in Ogbomosho. Two people were killed during the attack, and at least 45 schoolchildren and teachers were taken into captivity. A few days later, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo confirmed that one of the teachers had been killed while in captivity, describing the situation as "difficult and challenging."

The Oriire attack caused a strike among schools in Oyo state. The indefinite strike called by the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) in the state was suspended in early July.

As recently as July 5, the chief of army staff, Waidi Shaibu, had told the public that troops were making "tremendous progress" towards freeing the schoolchildren and teachers.

Tinubu vows justice for victims

In a fresh statement released through Onanuga, President Tinubu stated that the successful operation had brought relief to the nation and to the families of those affected.

The president said:

"I am profoundly happy that our security forces successfully rescued the abducted pupils and teachers from Orire, Ogbomoso in Oyo State today after a military, police and intelligence-driven operation that neutralised some of the terrorists that perpetrated the evil act and the arrest of eight of them."

He also pledged accountability for those responsible, including justice for the family of a teacher, Michael Oyedokun, who was killed by his abductors while in captivity.

Tinubu added:

"My government will get justice for these children and their teachers and for the family of Mr Oyedokun, who the terrorists gruesomely murdered."

Furthermore, President Tinubu commended the Oyo state government for its cooperation throughout the rescue process and urged it to strengthen security around schools statewide. He also directed emergency agencies to work alongside the state government to provide medical care and relief support to the freed victims.

Read in full President Tinubu's statement on X regarding the rescue of the Oriire abductees below:

Nigerian police officers and soldiers often conduct joint security operations against terrorists in parts of the country. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

Read more Oyo state news

Abductor reveals reason for kidnapping Oyo children

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Umaru Usman, one of the suspects arrested by operatives of the Oyo State Police Command over the abduction of two children in Ebinpejo village via Lanlate, Ibarapa East LGA, claimed that black magic influenced his alleged involvement in the crime.

According to the police, the suspects fled after exchanging gunfire with security operatives, with at least one sustaining gunshot wounds. Usman, 25, was subsequently arrested.

Source: Legit.ng