The Senate has gone into a closed-door session following Senator Ireti Kingibe's question on why the budget of the FCT was raised without her input

Kingibe and the FCT minister Nyesom Wike have been in a war of words over the runnings of the FCT affairs, and the latter has vowed to unseat her in 2027

Senate President Godswill Akpabio also talked down the senator, asking Wike to ignore her during a flag-off ceremony at Kugbo Bus Terminal in the FCT

FCT, Abuja - The Senate has entered into a closed-door session to discuss a matter of privilege related to Senator Ireti Kingibe, who represents the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Kingibe and FCT Minister Nyesom Wike have been engaged in a public dispute, with Wike threatening to stop Kingibe's re-election to the Senate in 2027.

Senate in closed-door session over Wike and Kingibe rift Photo Credit: @IretiKingibe, @SPNigeria, @GovWike

Source: Twitter

Kingibe questions Senate on passing of Wike's budget

According to Tribune, Kingibe has complained about being sidelined in running FCT affairs and previously raised a matter of privilege regarding the passage of the 2024 FCT budget without her input.

The Senate's executive session, presided over by Senate President Godswill Akpabio, aims to address Kingibe's matter of privilege and the ongoing feud between her and Wike.

The executive session is a closed-door meeting, indicating that the Senate is treating the matter with urgency and importance.

How Akpabio talked down colleague

Akpabio has weighed in on the dispute between Senator Kingibe and Minister Wike, appearing to side with the latter.

Akpabio spoke at the flag-off ceremony for the Kugbo Bus Terminal in the FCT, a project being implemented by Wike.

At the event, Akpabio praised Wike for transforming the nation's capital and addressed the quarrel between Wike and Kingibe.

Surprisingly, Akpabio talked down Senator Kingibe, criticizing her for speaking against Wike.

Kingibe, who represents the FCT District under the Labour Party, has been at war of words with Wike over his handling of the capital territory's affairs.

See the video of Akpabio here:

Bill to create new state past first reading

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Senate passed the bill seeking the creation of Adada state for the first reading on Tuesday, July 2. The House of Representatives also discussed creating Etiti state in the Southeast region.

The bill, titled "Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (Alteration) Bill, 2024 (SB. 482)," proposed by Senator Okey Ezea of the Labour Party, Enugu North, sought to amend Section 3 (1) and the First Schedule, Part 1 of Nigeria's Constitution.

Source: Legit.ng