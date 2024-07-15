As part of the move to tackle the food crisis, President Tinubu has sent truckloads of rice to the 36 state governments

The federal government ordered that the rice be distributed to the most vulnerable Nigerians to reduce hardship and hunger occasioned by Tinubu's economic policies

This Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, revealed this on Monday to the press in State House and shared further details

State House, Abuja - Amid economic hardship and rising inflation, the federal government led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has donated 20 trucks of rice to the 36 state governors of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) for onward distribution to Nigerians.

Mohammed Idris, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, disclosed this to State House correspondents immediately after President Tinubu presided over the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting.

According to Idris, the rice is for the most vulnerable Nigerians. The rice palliatives are to be distributed to the most vulnerable persons as part of President Tinubu's efforts to mitigate the impact of hunger in the country, Daily Trust reported.

Why Tinubu give the directive

Speaking further, the minister also revealed that the Tinubu administration is committed to making sure that Nigerians have food on their table.

Nigerians have been complaining about hardship amid rising inflation.

Obasanjo tackles Tinubu over economic hardship

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that former president Olusegun Obasanjo tackled President Tinubu’s administration over economic hardship in Nigeria.

The former Nigerian president alleged that Tinubu is operating tired old recipes from the IMF and World Cup.

Obasanjo asked if President Tinubu's administration wanted to shock Nigerians to death with his economic policies.

