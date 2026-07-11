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Saudi Arabia Releases Official List of 40 European Countries Eligible for eVisa in 2026
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Saudi Arabia Releases Official List of 40 European Countries Eligible for eVisa in 2026

by  Victoria Nwahiri
2 min read
  • Saudi Arabia published its official list of 40 European countries whose citizens can apply for a tourist eVisa in 2026
  • The eVisa grants a one-year multiple-entry permit allowing tourists to stay in Saudi Arabia for up to 90 days per visit
  • Eligible European travellers can apply through Saudi Arabia's online portal and visit for leisure, family trips, events, and Umrah

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Saudi Arabia has published a full list of 40 European countries whose citizens qualify for its tourist eVisa programme in 2026, opening the kingdom's doors to a broad range of international visitors through a streamlined online application process.

The visa is available through Saudi Arabia's official online portal, which serves 66 eligible countries worldwide.

Saudi Arabia lists 40 European countries eligible for its eVisa in 2026
Saudi Arabia publishes the full list of European countries eligible for its eVisa in 2026. Photo: Win McNamee
Source: UGC

European travellers granted the eVisa receive a one-year, multiple-entry permit that allows them to spend up to 90 days inside the country, based on information on its eVisa website.

The visa covers tourism activities including leisure travel, visits to family and relatives, attendance at events, and Umrah pilgrimages, though it does not cover Hajj or academic study.

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Saudi Arabia eVisa: 40 Eligible European Countries

The 40 European nations on Saudi Arabia's 2026 eVisa eligibility list are:

  1. Albania
  2. Andorra
  3. Austria
  4. Belgium
  5. Bulgaria
  6. Croatia
  7. Cyprus
  8. Czech Republic
  9. Denmark
  10. Estonia
  11. Finland
  12. France
  13. Georgia
  14. Germany
  15. Greece
  16. Netherlands
  17. Hungary
  18. Iceland
  19. Ireland
  20. Italy
  21. Latvia
  22. Liechtenstein
  23. Lithuania
  24. Luxembourg
  25. Malta
  26. Monaco
  27. Montenegro
  28. Norway
  29. Poland
  30. Portugal
  31. Romania
  32. Russia
  33. San Marino
  34. Slovakia
  35. Slovenia
  36. Spain
  37. Sweden
  38. Switzerland
  39. Ukraine
  40. United Kingdom

What the Saudi eVisa Covers

Saudi Arabia has positioned the eVisa as part of a broader push to attract international tourists to its varied landscapes, which range from the mountain terrain of Abha and the coastline of the Red Sea to the desert expanse of the Empty Quarter.

The kingdom has also emphasised its cultural heritage and hospitality as key draws for visitors.

Travellers from eligible countries can complete the entire application process online before departure.

The multiple-entry nature of the visa means holders are not restricted to a single trip during the one-year validity period, provided each individual stay does not exceed the 90-day limit.

Read also

China releases full list of 35 European countries whose citizens are eligible for visa-free entry

US announces eligibility for Green Card application

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the United States government published a list of eight categories of people who qualify to apply for a permanent resident card, commonly known as a Green Card.

Eligibility ranges from family ties to US citizenship and employment in specialised fields to refugee or asylum status and victims of abuse.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Victoria Nwahiri avatar

Victoria Nwahiri (Human Interest Editor) Victoria Nwahiri is an award-winning Reuters-certified journalist with 5+ years of experience in digital, social media, and print journalism. She has extensively covered lifestyle, entertainment, and human interest stories that have impacted and attracted top policymakers. She is currently a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng and can be reached via victoria.nwahiri@corp.legit.ng

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