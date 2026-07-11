Saudi Arabia lists 40 European countries eligible for its eVisa in 2026

Saudi Arabia published its official list of 40 European countries whose citizens can apply for a tourist eVisa in 2026

The eVisa grants a one-year multiple-entry permit allowing tourists to stay in Saudi Arabia for up to 90 days per visit

Eligible European travellers can apply through Saudi Arabia's online portal and visit for leisure, family trips, events, and Umrah

Saudi Arabia has published a full list of 40 European countries whose citizens qualify for its tourist eVisa programme in 2026, opening the kingdom's doors to a broad range of international visitors through a streamlined online application process.

The visa is available through Saudi Arabia's official online portal, which serves 66 eligible countries worldwide.

Saudi Arabia publishes the full list of European countries eligible for its eVisa in 2026. Photo: Win McNamee

Source: UGC

European travellers granted the eVisa receive a one-year, multiple-entry permit that allows them to spend up to 90 days inside the country, based on information on its eVisa website.

The visa covers tourism activities including leisure travel, visits to family and relatives, attendance at events, and Umrah pilgrimages, though it does not cover Hajj or academic study.

Saudi Arabia eVisa: 40 Eligible European Countries

The 40 European nations on Saudi Arabia's 2026 eVisa eligibility list are:

Albania Andorra Austria Belgium Bulgaria Croatia Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Estonia Finland France Georgia Germany Greece Netherlands Hungary Iceland Ireland Italy Latvia Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Malta Monaco Montenegro Norway Poland Portugal Romania Russia San Marino Slovakia Slovenia Spain Sweden Switzerland Ukraine United Kingdom

What the Saudi eVisa Covers

Saudi Arabia has positioned the eVisa as part of a broader push to attract international tourists to its varied landscapes, which range from the mountain terrain of Abha and the coastline of the Red Sea to the desert expanse of the Empty Quarter.

The kingdom has also emphasised its cultural heritage and hospitality as key draws for visitors.

Travellers from eligible countries can complete the entire application process online before departure.

The multiple-entry nature of the visa means holders are not restricted to a single trip during the one-year validity period, provided each individual stay does not exceed the 90-day limit.

US announces eligibility for Green Card application

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the United States government published a list of eight categories of people who qualify to apply for a permanent resident card, commonly known as a Green Card.

Eligibility ranges from family ties to US citizenship and employment in specialised fields to refugee or asylum status and victims of abuse.

Source: Legit.ng