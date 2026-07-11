Peller has opened up about witnessing DJ Chicken's emotional moment after his remand at Kirikiri Correctional Centre

The TikTok star said online popularity disappears when real-life consequences arrive

DJ Chicken is facing trial over alleged threats against Seyi Tinubu and has been granted bail under strict conditions

Popular Nigerian content creator Peller has reacted to the legal troubles facing controversial social media personality DJ Chicken, saying the experience taught him a painful lesson about fame and online support.

DJ Chicken, whose real name is Ademola, is currently standing trial before an Ikeja Magistrate Court over allegations bordering on threats to life and offensive online publications.

Peller says DJ Chicken was low in energy as he was remanded at Kirikiri prison. Photos: DJ Chicken/Peller.

Source: Instagram

Following the court proceedings, Peller recounted what he witnessed when the controversial livestreamer was taken to the Kirikiri Correctional Centre.

Peller recounts emotional moment

Speaking in a video that has circulated online, Peller said he was present when DJ Chicken was remanded.

According to him, the outspoken entertainer looked completely different from the energetic personality many followers see during his livestreams.

"I was there when DJ Chicken was sent to Kirikiri prison. He was humble. All his fans and people on his livestream were not there. He went to face the reality alone," Peller said.

The content creator added that the experience reminded him that internet fame cannot always protect people from the consequences of their actions.

"They said we're idiots, not celebrities. Everybody will be pushing you online but you'll suffer alone," he added.

Why DJ Chicken was arraigned

DJ Chicken was arraigned before the Ikeja Magistrate Court over allegations that he threatened the life of Seyi Tinubu, son of President Bola Tinubu.

The defendant is facing three charges relating to an alleged threat to life, publication of offensive material online, and conduct likely to cause a breach of public peace.

According to the prosecution, led by the Officer-in-Charge of Legal at the Lagos State Police Command Headquarters, SP Okunuga, the alleged offences were committed in Lekki at about 9 a.m. on July 5.

However, DJ Chicken pleaded not guilty to all the charges brought against him.

Court grants bail with conditions

After hearing the matter, Magistrate Onamusi granted the defendant bail in the sum of ₦1 million.

The court also attached several conditions to the bail.

One of the sureties must be a blood relative bearing the defendant's surname, while the second must be either a recognised community leader or a member of the clergy.

Both sureties are also required to provide evidence of three years of tax payments and undergo verification by the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority before the bail can be perfected.

The case has been adjourned until August 3 for further hearing.

Watch an X video of Peller talking about DJ Chicken's ordeal in prison

DJ Chicken is facing trial over threats to kill Seyi Tinubu. Photo: DJ Chicken.

Source: Instagram

What DJ Chicken said about Peller's car crash

Legit.ng previously reported that DJ Chicken taunted TikTok star Peller after he was involved in a car crash following his breakup with girlfriend Jarvis

Peller was involved in the crash after posting a disturbing video informing fans that he intended to take his own life.

Unlike many Nigerians who expressed concern for Peller, DJ Chicken shared a video in which he expressed delight at the incident, saying he liked the way the TikToker got involved in the accident.

Source: Legit.ng