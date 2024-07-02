There is a new twist regarding the Kano Emirate crisis involving Sanusi II and his rival, the deposed Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero

On Tuesday, the court adjourned the hearing of the case until Thursday, July 4, following the application filed by the Kano state assembly asking the court to restrain Bayero and the four other emirs from parading themselves as traditional rulers



Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

On Tuesday, July 2, the Kano State High Court adjourned the hearing in an application in the ongoing Kano Emirship Tussle case until July 4.

As reported by Daily Nigerian, the attorney general of Kano state and speaker of the Kano State House of Assembly, through their counsel Ibrahim Isah-Wangida Esq, filed a motion ex parte dated May 27.

The applicants are seeking an order restraining court, the 15th emir, Aminu Ado-Bayero, and four other dethroned emirs of Bichi, Rano, Gaya and Karaye from parading themselves as traditional rulers.

The respondents are: Aminu Ado-Bayero, Nasiru Ado-Bayero, Bichi emir; Dr Ibrahim Abubakar ll, emir of Karaye; Alhaji Kabiru Muhammad-Inuwa, emir of Rano and Aliyu Ibrahim-Gaya, emir of Gaya.

Others are the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Director State Security Service, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps and Nigeria Army.

When the case came up for hearing on all pending applications, Counsel to the applicants, Eyitayo Fatogun SAN, informed the court that he was served with five processes on July 1, at about 6:30p.m by the first respondent.

“My lord we received the respondent five processes yesterday evening and we have filed all our responses.

“We urge the court to give us 30 minutes stand down to enable us serve the respondent with our responses.”

Bayero's lawyer makes move

In a swift reaction, Counsel to Ado-Bayero, Abdul Muhammed SAN, opposed the 30 minutes stand down and sought for an adjournment to enable him reply and file all their applications, Daily Nigerian reported.

Justice Amina Adamu-Aliyu, therefore adjourned the matter until July 4, for hearing of all pending applications and originating motion.

Why Sanusi and Bayero are in court

Recall that the court had on May 27, granted an order of interim injunction restraining the deposed emirs from parading themselves as Emirs in the interest of peace in Kano.

This is after the State House of Assembly on May 23, dissolved all the four newly created Emirate council’s in the state and Kano Governor Abba Kabir-Yusuf, reappointed Lamido Sanusi II, as the Emir of Kano.

