Billionaire Femi Otedola has shared a throwback picture of himself with fellow billionaire Mike Adenuga as he clocked 73

He also recounted what Adenuga foresaw about him as he revealed how the businessman's wisdom and mentoring had impacted him

Odetola's positive comment and praise for Adenuga have also stirred reactions from many Nigerians online

Nigerian billionaire Femi Otedola has penned a heartwarming birthday tribute to business magnate and fellow billionaire Mike Adenuga as he celebrated his 73rd birthday on Wednesday, April 29, 2027.

Sharing an old picture of himself and Adenuga smiling in traditional white attire and wrap, walking arm-in-arm, Otedola recounted how the billionaire predicted his future success 24 years ago during his (Otedola) mother's 70th birthday celebration in the Epe area of Lagos state.

Femi Otedola celebrates billionaire Mike Adenuga on his 73rd birthday. Credit: femiotedola/mikeadenuga

Source: Instagram

Otedola also credited Adenuga's wisdom, mentoring, and guidance for his growth, as he described him as a true African icon.

"24 years ago at my Mum’s 70th birthday in Epe, you said I would be a great man. Your wisdom, mentoring and guidance have stayed with me ever since. Today, on your 73rd birthday, I celebrate you Otunba Dr. Mike Adenuga, GCON. A true African icon whose vision continues to inspire us all. Wishing you good health, strength and many more wins ahead," Femi Otedola wrote in a social media post.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Femi Otedola faced criticism online after he shared a video from his fun time in Singapore.

The video showed Otedola riding a bicycle past Marina Bay Sands in a white T-shirt and khaki shorts. Reacting, some Nigerians brought up issues of high fuel prices and hardship in the country as they dragged the businessman.

Nigerians react as Femi Otedola pens heartwarming message to Mike Adenuga. Credit: femiotedola

Source: Getty Images

The social media post Femi Otedola shared as he celebrates Mike Adenuga at 73 is below:

Reactions trail Femi Otedola's message to Mike Adenuga

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions as netizens shared diverse comments about Otedola's message. Read the comments below:

kingelsurajy reacted:

"Money no dey the wishes cos he already got it. God abeg."

Larry Moore commented:

"If money could talk, this picture would be shouting in several international currencies. The Bull and the Ote$. Happy birthday Dr. Mike."

adimahfaithful reacted:

"This una wealth no be today ooo."

GGfarmsltd38828 said:

"Happy birthday to a great man And happy birthday to myself Sir, my intention is to succeed you economically within and outside Nigeria.. You’re an inspiration and after reading your it makes me believe everything is possible!!"

_mayor9 reacted:

"Two legends in one frame. The discipline and vision it takes to stay at the top for decades is the real blueprint. Happy Birthday to the Bull!"

Otedola shares adorable picture with his mum

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Otedola shared heartwarming pictures from his visit to his mother, Doja Otedola, in Epe, Lagos.

The billionaire's pictures captured his cosy family home located in Epe, Lagos, with turquoise walls, religious frames, family portraits, and custom pillows printed with his mother's image.

The photos also stirred up conversation online as Nigerians shared their observations.

Source: Legit.ng