The Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, has shared his thoughts on how Nigeria can overcome its challenges

On Thursday, July 4, Sanusi received a delegate from the Kano state government led by Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf and proffered solutions to Nigeria's current crisis

Sanusi spoke as the legal representatives of the 15th Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, withdrew their services from the case before the Kano State High Court on Thursday

The 16th Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammad Sanusi II, has said Nigeria is facing challenges that were inherited.

As reported by Daily Trust, Sanusi made this disclosure on Thursday, July 4, when he received the Kano state government delegation that paid him a courtesy visit in his Gidan Dabo palace.

Sanusi proffers solution to Kano, Nigeria's challenges

The Kano Emir said the nation cannot continue lamenting about the challenges. He stressed that he is confident that the challenges can be overcome with resilience and attitude.

“I am confident that the nation as a whole faces challenges that are inherited, the states also face challenges that are inherited, but the solution is not to go into lamentations over what had happened in the past, we can’t continue lamenting and then do nothing about it.”

“I am confident that the people of Kano, with our history, our resilience and with our attitude can overcome these challenges. It is important to give the people that leadership to organize them and let them know that they can stand on their feet and not to remain on their knees,” he said.

Sanusi II also assured the delegation that the emirate would continue to pray for the state government to succeed.

Sanusi spoke after Bayero's lawyers dumped him on Thursday

Legit.ng understands that Sanusi II spoke after his rival, the 15th emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero's legal team withdrew their appearance and staged a walk out from a Kano High court presided over by Justice Amina Adamu Aliyu.

As the Kano Emirate tussle lingers, their withdrawal followed the refusal of the court to adjourned the case to a future date to enable them respond to claims made by the applicant in their originating summon.

“What I’ll do if I’m removed again,” Emir Sanusi speaks

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Sanusi II said that he is unbothered whether he is removed again as long as the Kano Emirate remains one.

The former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), made this disclosure in an interview with The Sun Newspaper.

In the interview published on Saturday, June 22, Sanusi II blamed the crisis rocking the Emirate on the immediate past administration in Kano state led by Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

