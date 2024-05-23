The Kano State House of Assembly has enacted a new law that repeals the 2019 Kano State Emirates Council Law

The new legislation dissolves the five emirates created under the previous law and reinstates traditional titles and roles

The Governor is empowered to oversee the restoration, with the Commissioner for Local Government managing the transition

The Kano State House of Assembly has passed a significant new law that aims to restore and preserve the traditional leadership structure within the state.

The Kano State Emirates Council (Repeal) Bill, 2024 (1445 A.H.) repeals the controversial 2019 law and brings several pivotal changes.

Sanusi Lamido Sanusi has been reported to be the next Kano Emir Image: Facebook/Sanusi Lamido Sanusi

Here are the five most important aspects of this new legislation:

Complete Repeal of Previous Laws

The newly enacted law completely repeals the Kano State Emirates Council Law of 2019, along with all its subsequent amendments. This signifies that the legal framework which had established new emirates and altered the traditional governance structure in Kano is no longer in effect. The repeal is aimed at undoing the controversial changes introduced by the 2019 legislation.

Abolishment of the Five Newly Created Emirates

One of the most significant aspects of the new law is the dissolution of all emirates that were created under the now-repealed 2019 law. This includes the annulment of all positions and titles that were established as part of these new emirates. The move is seen as an effort to revert the system to its historical status quo and eliminate the disruptions caused by the previous law.

Restoration of Traditional Titles

The new law mandates that individuals who were given titles or positions under the repealed 2019 law will return to their previous roles, provided those roles existed according to traditional customs before the enactment of the now-defunct law. This aims to restore the historical and cultural status quo of the Kano Emirate, reinforcing the traditional hierarchy and titles.

Governor’s Authority

The Governor of Kano State is vested with the authority to take all necessary actions to restore the traditional emirate system to its state before the 2019 law was passed. This includes reinstating the powers and structures that were in place prior to the controversial reforms introduced by the 2019 legislation. The governor's enhanced role underscores the executive branch's commitment to preserving the historical integrity of the Kano Emirate.

Transitional Oversight by Commissioner for Local Government

The Commissioner for Local Government is tasked with overseeing the transition process. This includes managing the assets and liabilities of the abolished emirates and ensuring a smooth transition back to the traditional structure. The commissioner’s role is crucial in facilitating the change and maintaining stability during the transitional period.

Muhammadu Sanusi 'reinstated' as Emir of Kano

Earlier, Legit.ng reported the alleged reinstatement of Muhammadu Sanusi II, a former emir of Kano.

Although Sanusi's reinstatement has not been officially announced, a prominent newspaper stated that it has it "on good authority" that Sanusi II has been reinstated, and is expected in Kano on Friday, May 24.

