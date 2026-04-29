A Nigerian lady who recently graduated from the University of Ibadan shared her academic journey on social media

She disclosed that she wrote the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination three times before gaining admission in 2019

The nursing graduate successfully completed her degree with second-class upper honours and received several awards

A young Nigerian lady, Rebecca Akinyinka, has celebrated her graduation from the University of Ibadan (UI) after overcoming several academic hurdles.

Despite facing delays with her secondary school results and multiple entrance examinations, she successfully earned her Bachelor of Nursing Science degree.

University of Ibadan student who gained admission after 3 UTMEs bags degree. Photo: LinkedIn/Rebecca Akinyinka

Source: UGC

Lady survives JAMB and strikes

Akinyinka detailed her timeline on LinkedIn, revealing that her journey to becoming a nurse began long before her 2019 admission.

She explained that after finishing secondary school in 2015, she had to retake her WAEC exams in 2017.

The graduate further noted that she wrote both JAMB and Post-UTME three times each before eventually finding a spot at Nigeria’s premier university.

Her time in school was also extended by the COVID-19 pandemic and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) strikes.

Graduate builds capacity beyond academics

While she finished with a Second Class Upper, Akinyinka emphasized that she focused on more than just her grades. She noted that she served in various leadership capacities within and outside the university during her five-year stay.

In her words:

"𝗕𝗮𝗰𝗵𝗲𝗹𝗼𝗿’𝘀 𝗱𝗲𝗴𝗿𝗲𝗲 𝗶𝗻 𝗡𝘂𝗿𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗹𝗲𝘁𝗲𝗱. Reintroducing: Akinyinka R.Y RN, RM, CFP, BNSc (UI) Second Class Upper Honours... When I look back and count my blessings, all I can say is God is ever faithful."

She continued:

"The journey of 5 years has finally ended and although I didn't finish with a first class, the dream of every student, I ensured I built capacity while in school."

Reactions as lady celebrates graduation

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to Akinyinka's post below:

Blessing Esther Adejare said:

"This is so inspiring! You have shown that nursing students are not just restricted to academics! Weldone! Congratulations!"

Gracious Araoye said:

"Congratulationsssss Global Becca"

Ismail Abdullahi said:

"Keep breaking barriers princess"

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng