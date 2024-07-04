The Kano State High Court has ordered lawyers in the royal tussle between the deposed Aminu Ado Bayero and reinstated Muhammadu Sanusi not to grant media interview

Justice Amina Adamu Aliyu of the court ordered lawyers involved to refrain from media interviews before and after her judgment

The judge's order came before the court went on recess to consider her verdict on the royal tussle before her

Legit.ng journalist Bada Yusuf is an accomplished politics and current affairs editor, boasting over seven years of experience in journalism and writing.

Kano - Justice Amina Adamu Aliyu of the Kano State High Court has ordered lawyers involved in the Emirates dispute to refrain from giving media interviews.

Justice Aliyu made this order during proceedings on Thursday, July 4, stating that lawyers should not speak to the press before or after her ruling on the appeal.

Court bars lawyers from granting media interview in Kano royal tussle Photo Credit: @Kyusufabba, @Imranmuhdz

Source: Twitter

Sanusi vs Bayero: When court bars lawyers?

According to Daily Trust, the order came shortly before the judge went on recess to consider her ruling on the dispute.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Justice Aliyu said:

“It’s my order for you (lawyers) not to grant any interview with the press even before and even after my ruling on the argument on the pending appeal on stay of proceedings filed by the first respondent.”

The case involves the Attorney-General of Kano State, the Speaker of the Kano State House of Assembly, and the Kano State House of Assembly, who are seeking to restrain five dethroned emirs from parading themselves as emirs.

Sanusi vs Bayero: Who are the respondents?

The respondents in the case include the five dethroned emirs and security agencies such as the Inspector General of Police and the Nigerian Army.

The applicants filed a motion exparte on May 27 to restrain the dethroned emirs from claiming their former titles.

The court's ruling on the dispute is pending. The judge's order aims to prevent lawyers from influencing public opinion through media interviews.

Lawyer speaks on Kano royal tussle

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Kano royal tussle between Muhammadu Sanusi II and Aminu Ado Bayero had recently been a strong legal concern.

One concern is the argument that the Federal High Court does not have jurisdiction to hear Ado-Bayero's suit.

However, Okanlawon Gaffar, a legal practitioner, explained why the federal high court has the jurisdiction to hear the suit while speaking with Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng