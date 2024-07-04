The National Democratic Coalition (NDC) has reacted to the judgement of the appeal court that voided the order restraining 25 pro-Wike lawmakers from parading themselves

The group said the appellate court has now created new complications with the judicial precedence it has set

The Executive Director of the coalition Dr. Samson Iroegbunam, said the judgment would not stand the test of time

FCT, Abuja - The National Democratic Coalition (NDC) has rejected the judgement of the court of appeal that set aside the order restraining 25 River state lawmakers from parading themselves as members of the assembly.

The Executive Director of the coalition Dr. Samson Iroegbunam, said the appellate court has given licence to politicians to defect from their parties upon which they were elected to another without consequences.

Iroegbunam described the ruling as the equivalent of providing cover for illegal politicians.

"The Appeal Court has now created new complications with the judicial precedence it has set instead of giving rulings that stabilise Nigeria’s democracy and enhance the rule of law"

He said this in a statement obtained by Legit.ng on Thursday, July 4

Iroegbunam added that the lawmakers loyal to the FCT minister, Nyesom Wike should not be allowed to hide under the law that they have no regard for.

According to the Coalition, the reinstatement of the pro-Wike lawmakers is against the rule of law, undemocratic, antithetical, retrogressive and provocative to further jeopardise the fragile peace in the state.

The group said the judgment would not stand the test of time as the matter shall be pursued to the Supreme Court until the will of Rivers people is respected.

"Nigerians should stand up to defend the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria which is in Section 109. (1) (g) clearly stated that ‘A member of a House of Assembly shall vacate his seat in the House if being a person whose election to the House of Assembly was sponsored by a political party, he becomes a member of another political party before the expiration of the period for which that House was elected"

Governor Fubara denies court judgement

Legit.ng earlier reported that Rivers state governor Siminalayi Fubara-led government rejected the ruling of the state high court, saying Speaker Amaewhule and 27 others are members of the PDP.

Dagogo Israel Iboroma, the Rivers state commissioner for justice and attorney general, said the court only dismissed the case for lack of locus standi.

However, the court earlier ruled that the state government could not present evidence that the lawmakers left the PDP for the APC, as claimed in the suit.

