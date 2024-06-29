The NNPP chairman in Kano state, Hashim Sulaiman Dungurawa, said Emir Aminu Ado Bayero and four other Emirs were merely commissioners

Dungurawa alleged that former Governor Abdullahi Ganduje appointed the five emirs to win the 2023 elections

He said the 15th Emir of Kano, Bayero and the four other emirs ought to have vacated their seats after Ganduje’s tenure in May 2023

Kano state - The Chairman of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in Kano state, Hashim Sulaiman Dungurawa, said Emir Aminu Ado Bayero and four others were appointed to assist former Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje to win the 2023 elections.

Dungurawa said Bayero and the Emirs of Gaya, Rano, Karaye and Bichi were like commissioners.

According to Daily Trust, he stated this while speaking with newsmen in his office in Kano state, adding that the emirs enjoyed the status of appointed commissioners.

The NNPP chairman said the emirs' tenure came to an end after Ganduje’s tenure.

“The five first-class emirs we met on the throne were only commissioners appointed by Ganduje to assist him to win elections in 2023. They were sustained and they lost. And so their tenure came to an end.

“The fact remains that immediately Ganduje lost the elections and stepped down as Governor of Kano State, they ought to have also vacated their seats because none of them occupied the vacant seat of Emir of Kano since Muhammadu Sanusi II left.

“But may be they didn’t accept that their tenure has expired after their benefactor lost the elections which witnessed Ganduje’s exit from the the seat of power in the state.”

