The Yoruba Council Worldwide urges president Bola Tinubu to reform the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)

The council highlights the need for a transparent appointment process for INEC officials, advocating for qualified individuals

The council recommends the adoption of advanced technology for voter registration and authentication

FCT, Abuja-The Yoruba Council Worldwide has called on president Bola Tinubu to initiate significant reforms within the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Legit.ng recalls that the 2023 general elections were marked with veritable irregularities, which provoked sordid remarks from international onlookers, election observers, civil socieities and other concerned stakeholders.

Yoruba council advses Tinubu on reforming INEC Photo credit: Oladotun Hassan/Seaun Gallup

Source: UGC

The president of the council, Oladotun Hassan who spoke exclusively with Legit.ng, emphasized the necessity for an independent electoral body to ensure the credibility and integrity of Nigeria’s democratic process.

Concerns about INEC's chairman appointment process

Hassan argued that the integrity and functionality of INEC are compromised when individuals who lack a thorough understanding of democratic principles and election management are appointed to key positions.

“There should be a process of appointment. Not just a professor from a university, looking for how to survive, a professor of Zoology would be the one to go for the INEC national chairman.

"You must have those that are well qualified and understand the fabrics of what democracy is all about, either they are professors of law or they are retired judges."

Emphasis on qualification and independence

Hassan stressed the importance of appointing individuals with the requisite expertise and background in law or judicial experience to lead INEC.

Hassan underscored that only those who comprehend the intricacies of elections should be considered for such pivotal roles.

He said:

“You must get the right person who understands the rudiments and the intrigues of elections. I believe that when INEC is truly independent, electronically and physically, registration can be streamlined.

"Just as we have the National Identification Number (NIN), when you turn 18 years old, you should be able to vote anywhere with your phone, ensuring that no two persons can have the same NIN."

Technological Integration for enhanced voting

The Yoruba Council President also advocated for the incorporation of advanced technology in the electoral process.

He suggested that adopting a system similar to the NIN would allow for seamless voter registration and authentication, reducing the risk of electoral fraud and enhancing voter convenience.

He said:

“With an independent INEC, electronic and physical registration should be possible. Anywhere you are, you should be able to vote with your phone, similar to the NIN system.

"This would ensure the integrity of the voting process and make it more accessible to all eligible voters."

Calls for legislative backing

Hassan, however, called for legislative backing to ensure that INEC operates independently of the executive branch.

Hassan emphasized the need for INEC to function as an autonomous entity, much like the judiciary, to safeguard the democratic process from undue influence.

He advised:

“The way the judiciary is a separate arm of government, so should INEC be a fourth tier of government. It must be independent from every other arm of government, with a clearly defined process of appointment."

Tinubu hints at why he dragged 36 governors to court

In another report, president Bola Tinubu hinted at why his administration is dragging the 36 governors in Nigeria to court while lamenting the neglect of the local government areas.

On Thursday, May 30, the president appealed to the state governments to prioritise the needs of local communities by ensuring accountability and effectiveness in the administration of council areas.

The president noted the seeming lack of attention for the grassroots where he observed votes come from.

Source: Legit.ng