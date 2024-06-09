The Middle-Belt Pan Nigerian Forum has urged Peter Obi to accept the outcome of the 2023 Nigerian general elections

Dr. Danladi Ceceko, the group's spokesperson, emphasized the transparency of the elections, affirmed by the Supreme Court

The coalition criticizes Obi's comparism of Nigeria's election process with that of South Africa

FCT, Abuja-The Middle-Belt Pan Nigerian Forum, representing a coalition of Civil Society Organizations, has called upon Labour Party candidate Mr. Peter Obi to accept the results of the 2023 Nigerian general elections and proceed forward.

In a statement released on Saturday, June 8, by Dr. Danladi Ceceko, the spokesperson for the group, the coalition affirmed that the election outcomes, culminating in the triumph of president Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All-Progressives Congress (APC), mirrored the desires of the Nigerian populace.

He said:

"It is evident for all to see that the 2023 general elections, especially the presidential poll, were among the freest and most transparent in our history."

The coalition voiced dissatisfaction with Obi's criticism of the electoral process, alleging that it undermined the nation's institutions, including the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the Supreme Court, as reported by Vanguard.

He added:

"It is quite unfortunate that Mr. Peter Obi would discredit our institutions like INEC and the Supreme Court, which validated the credible elections conducted by INEC."

Dr. Ceceko highlighted that questioning INEC's integrity, as some politicians do, raises concerns about calls for State Independent Electoral Commissions (SIECs) dissolution and the suggestion for INEC to manage local government elections, Nigerian Tribune reported.

The coalition argued that elections conducted by SIECs at the local government level are frequently marred by irregularities and manipulation.

Obi cautioned over South Africa election remarks

The coalition further contested Obi's juxtaposition of the Nigerian electoral system with that of South Africa, highlighting that the South African elections faced their own set of difficulties and technical hitches.

Peter Obi asks Nigeria to learn election processes from South Africa

In the wake of the recent South African election, former presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has praised South Africa's electoral system while condemning Nigeria's as fraudulent and lacking transparency.

Obi, who took to his X handle to compare the electoral systems of the two countries, said the South African election was characterized by a voter turnout of approximately 60 per cent and over 90 per cent of polling stations opened on time.

