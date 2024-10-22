A Nigerian man is celebrating as he married his wife whom he met on Facebook five months ago

According to him, he met the beautiful lady in May 2024 on Facebook, and they tied the knot in October 2024

People who came across the post congratulated the couple and shared their thoughts on the marriage

A Nigerian man is excited as he ties the knot with his beautiful wife.

The man revealed that they married five months after meeting on Facebook.

Nigerian man marries lady he met on Facebook. Photo: Okechukwu C. Okechukwu

Source: Facebook

The man, identified as Okechukwu C. Okechukwu on Facebook, shared the story on his page.

He also shared beautiful pictures of him and his lovely wife.

The man said:

“I met my sweet wife on 11th may 2024 and I married her on 20th October 2024. Facebook has given me everything and everything. Bishop 2024.”

See his post here.

Reactions trail man's marriage

People who came across the post congratulated the couple and shared their thoughts on the marriage.

Legit. ng compiled some of the reactions.

Amadi Queen Chukwuemeziem said:

"Very intentional man you are !! Ikechukwu has been saying Hi Angle for over 4years in my dm ,he’ll shaa turn to parallelogram soonest."

Ozzy Faith said:

"Wow. Real man don’t date till thy kingdom come. They grab their copy so fast. Congratulations to you both."

Maumau Ihuoma said:

"Congratulations !…. When you meet someone that’s ready… it won’t take time to mature."

Ify Nwosu said:

"Congratulations. You saw what you wanted and you went for it. That’s being intentional. Other men should take note."

Oluchi Anaele said:

"Congratulations,I want this type of marital blessing."

Source: Legit.ng