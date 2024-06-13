Hamzat Lawal, Chief Executive of Connected Development (CODE) has called on President Bola Tinubu to set clear timelines for service chiefs

FCT, Abuja—Chief Executive of Connected Development (CODE), Hamzat Lawal, has called on President Bola Tinubu to set clear timelines for Service chiefs to address insecurity.

This, Hamzat said would firelight the service chief to think out of the box to protect the country.

Hamzat Lawal advises Tinubu on insecurity Photo credit: @CODEActivist/Asiwaju Bola AhmedTinubu

Hamzat called during a briefing on Tuesday, June 11, to launch CODE’s 2023 Annual Report and commemorate Democracy Day in Abuja.

Hamzat, also the Founder of Follow The Money, emphasized that for Nigeria's democratic process to be strengthened, the youth must actively engage in the nation's development, as reported by The Nation.

He said:

"The president needs to set clear deadlines for the service chiefs to deliver results. A significant portion of our budget is allocated to security, so what are their key performance indicators, and when will they meet these goals?

"If I could advise the President, I would suggest that if they do not ensure our safety within 24 months, the service chiefs should step down to make way for those with the necessary ideas and capabilities.

"However, even with deadlines, they must be provided with resources, political support, and the backing needed, as tackling insecurity is a collective effort involving everyone, including host communities.

"It is disheartening that we are still dealing with insecurity in the Northeast, banditry in the Northwest, secessionist movements in the Southeast, and various security issues in the South-South and Southwest.

"This situation calls for reflection on holding security agencies accountable while also supporting them to succeed."

Women inclusion

Furthermore, Hamzat raised concerns over the marginalisation of women in governance and other sectors of Nigerian society.

Hamzat stressed that the country didn't need affirmative action for women before ensuring that women, like men, were allowed into governance and decision-making.

His word:

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu won because women and young people voted for him. So why must we have affirmative action? In Rwanda today, over 60% of the cabinet members are women. So, why can’t Nigeria get there."

