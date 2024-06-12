The Allied Conservative Congress (ACC) expressed concerns about the current state of the nation under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's leadership

FCT, Abuja-The Allied Conservative Congress (ACC) has voiced its concerns regarding the present state of the nation under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, June 12, Democracy Day, the national secretary, Alhaji Lawal Mohammed, encouraged Nigerians to remain resilient amidst prevailing economic hardships.

Mohammed also advocated for the nation's reconstruction based on conservative principles like integrity, morality, transparency, fairness, unity, security, and prosperity.

ACC: Nigerians must uphold democratic values

Emphasizing the significance of June 12 as a symbol of Nigeria's dedication to democracy, the ACC underscored the importance of upholding democratic values, as reported by Leadership.

He said:

"ACC salute Nigerians for their resilience in sustaining democratic ideals, ethics and ethos despite numerous challenges facing the nation due to inept leadership. Our confidence in constitutional rule is unshaken.

"We must make our democracy work for the good of the masses. The state of the nation is bad. Governments at all levels have abandoned their constitutional duties and allowed the ship of the nation to cruise on a perilous course of terrorism, economic stagnation, ethnic tensions, corruption and clueless leadership.

"There is hunger in the land and confusion in governance. It is a trying period as the nation gropes in the dark."

The movement, however, urged Nigerians to be hopeful and prayerful as they hold governments at all levels accountable.

ACC 2027 presidential ambition

ACC announced its intentions to join the 2027 presidential race, expressing zeal to ensure development in all sectors of the country, as reported by Vanguard.

He said:

"ACC will participate in the 2027 general election and field credible, competent and visionary candidates who will turnaround insecurity, economic recession, political upheavals, unemployment and hardship in the country.

"Nigerians need compassionate leaders with the milk of human kindness and conservative ideology. ACC is the solution to Nigeria's long national nightmare and multifarious challenges that have impeded the nation's democratic journey."

