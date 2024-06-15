The IGP has fumed at alleged corruption in the ongoing police constables recruitment exercise

The NPF said it had been inundated with complaints and allegations of irregularities that marred the exercise

Legit.ng reports that the police boss alleged that names of screened candidates who were successful to the last stage were dubiously removed

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public journalism and security matters in Nigeria.

FCT, Abuja - The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has raised the alarm on the alleged corruption and irregularities related to the recently-released names of 'successful candidates' in the ongoing 2022/23 police constables recruitment exercise.

According to a statement shared on Saturday morning, June 15, by Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the police spokesperson, the alarm “became necessary upon being inundated with a series of complaints and allegations of corruption raised by unsuspecting candidates and stakeholders on the irregularities that marred the exercise most especially the disappearance of the names of screened candidates who were successful to the last stage”.

The IGP through the NPF knocked the PSC over the police recruitment process.

The police said upon "careful scrutiny" of the list released on the portal of the police service commission (PSC), it was discovered:

Alleged financial dealings and corrupt practices that led to the outcome where unqualified and untrainable individuals have been shortlisted. Several names of people purported to be names of successful candidates are those who did not even apply and therefore did not take part in the recruitment exercise. That some made it to the last stage of the exercise but were disqualified having been found medically unfit "through the standardised medical test" but they also made the list of successful candidates as published by the PSC. Names of candidates who failed either the computer based test (CBT) or the physical screening exercise, or both.

The police, therefore, dissociated itself from the published list and called for a review that 'would be transparent and credible'.

