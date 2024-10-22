An intelligent lady graduated from Afe Babalola University with a cumulative grade point average (CGPA) of 5.0

An intelligent lady, Abiodun Omolara Ogunlana, graduated from Afe Babalola University with a perfect cumulative grade point average (CGPA) of 5.0.

The lady studied aerospace engineering and emerged as the best-graduating student in her school.

In a post on her X page (_0dun), the lady announced her achievement and shared beautiful photos with her convocation gown.

She also delivered a speech during the convocation ceremony.

The lady said:

“Jeremiah 29:11. GMNSE, B.Eng Aerospace Engineering. First class degree: CGPA 5.0/5.0. Best Graduating student in the department of Aeronautical and Astronautical engineering & college of engineering. And overall best graduating student in Afe Babalola University 2024.”

@drhammed said:

Massive Congratulations. Please consider applying for Mastercard, McCall MacBain, Rhodes, Clarendon, Weidenfeld and Hoffman, and Knight-Hennessy Scholarships. The sky is your starting point."

@Ugochukwu_96 said:

"Congratulations dear. First Class in Aerospace Engineering is a very big feat."

@bassey_gi said:

"Congratulations. How did you do it, someone may need words and don’t say it’s god."

@iamAbiodunAA said:

"Congratulations. this is a really big achievement. More blessings."

Babcock University graduate bags first class

In a related story, a man who graduated from Babcock University revealed that he bagged a first-class degree.

In an X post, he flaunted his certificate confirming his grade and a medal he received from the school.

People who came across the post celebrated the young man and shared details of their academic journey.

