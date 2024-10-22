Global site navigation

First-class Graduate From Afe Babalola University Bags 5.0 CGPA, Shares Lovely Photos
by  Victoria Nwahiri 2 min read
  • An intelligent lady graduated from Afe Babalola University with a cumulative grade point average (CGPA) of 5.0
  • She shared photos from her convocation on her X page, revealing that she was the best-graduating student in the school
  • Many who came across the post congratulated the lady and wished for the same academic achievement

An intelligent lady, Abiodun Omolara Ogunlana, graduated from Afe Babalola University with a perfect cumulative grade point average (CGPA) of 5.0.

The lady studied aerospace engineering and emerged as the best-graduating student in her school.

First-class graduate bags 5.0 CGPA. Photo: @_0dun
In a post on her X page (_0dun), the lady announced her achievement and shared beautiful photos with her convocation gown.

She also delivered a speech during the convocation ceremony.

The lady said:

“Jeremiah 29:11. GMNSE, B.Eng Aerospace Engineering. First class degree: CGPA 5.0/5.0. Best Graduating student in the department of Aeronautical and Astronautical engineering & college of engineering. And overall best graduating student in Afe Babalola University 2024.”

Reactions trail lady’s degree

Many who came across the post congratulated the lady and wished for the same academic achievement.

@drhammed said:

Massive Congratulations. Please consider applying for Mastercard, McCall MacBain, Rhodes, Clarendon, Weidenfeld and Hoffman, and Knight-Hennessy Scholarships. The sky is your starting point."

@Ugochukwu_96 said:

"Congratulations dear. First Class in Aerospace Engineering is a very big feat."

@bassey_gi said:

"Congratulations. How did you do it, someone may need words and don’t say it’s god."

@iamAbiodunAA said:

"Congratulations. this is a really big achievement. More blessings."

Victoria Nwahiri (Human Interest Editor) Victoria Nwahiri is a Reuters-certified journalist with 4+ years of experience in digital, social media, and print journalism. As a one-time freelancer and full-time journalist, she has extensively covered lifestyle, entertainment, and human interest stories that have impacted and attracted top policymakers. She is currently a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng and can be reached via victoria.nwahiri@corp.legit.ng

