President Bola Tinubu has hinted at why his administration was dragging the 36 governors in Nigeria to court while lamenting the neglect of the local government areas.

On Thursday, May 30, the president appealed to the state governments to prioritise the needs of local communities by ensuring accountability and effectiveness in the administration of council areas.

A statement by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, said President Tinubu spoke at a meeting with the leadership of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The President, who noted the seeming lack of attention for the grassroots where he observed votes come from, charged his guests to reach out to governors on the local government’s administration in the country to be sympathetic and urgently attend to the needs of the local people.

The statement reads in part:

“We are running a constitutional democracy. I will appeal to you to summon the Governors. I am doing my very best to enhance the revenue base of the country. They must equally be sympathetic and they must urgently consider the needs of the local people.

The President Tinubu-led federal government is currently in court with the 36 state governors in Nigeria, fighting for the autonomy of the country's local governments.

