Dr. Gbe Benjamin Orduen, a top PDP chieftain, criticized former Ekiti Governor Ayodele Fayose for claiming it would take "a miracle" to save the PDP

Orduen also accused PDP Acting National Chairman Umar Damagun of being influenced by Nyesom Wike and working to weaken the party

The political stalwart launched an attack on the APC, blaming it for Nigeria's economic struggles and widespread hardship

FCT, Abuja—Former Ekiti State Governor Ayodele Fayose has been criticized by a top Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Dr. Gbe Benjamin Orduen, for his remarks on the party’s internal wranglings.

Fayose recently declared that it would take "a miracle" to save the PDP, but his comments have been met with harsh criticism from within the party.

Reacting to Fayose’s statement, Dr Orduen did not hold back, accusing the former governor of contributing to the party’s struggles.

Orduen said:

“It is disheartening that someone like Fayose, who has been part of the problem, dares to declare that healing the PDP is 'almost impossible.

"The rot within the party is being created by people like him. His time, along with other anti-party elements, is up. Soon, they will be shown the way out.

"The PDP will be rescued from their grip, and a thorough cleansing will rid the party of those working against its progress.”

Orduen also aimed at the acting National Chairman, Umar Damagun, accusing him of being influenced by former Rivers Governor Nyesom Wike, whom he claims is working to weaken the PDP.

He called for Fayose and others allegedly working against the PDP to leave the party and join the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Orduen blames APC for widespread hardship

Orduen didn’t stop at internal party issues but also launched a scathing attack on the APC government, accusing it of causing widespread suffering in Nigeria.

He said:

“As for APC, it has brought nothing but hardship, hunger, and suffering to Nigerians.

This is the party that has wrecked the economy and left the people struggling. Nigerians have seen through the lies and deceit of APC."

He declared that no matter what, the PDP would be ready to challenge APC in 2027 and remove President Bola Tinubu from office.

Ekiti PDP moves to expel ex-governor Fayose

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that the Ekiti state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has recommended that former Governor Ayodele Fayose be expelled for allegedly acting against the party’s interests.

The state PDP caretaker chairman, Dare Adeleke, made this known during a press briefing on Sunday, October 20, in Ado-Ekiti.

