Nyesom Wike, the FCT minister, has said that the Supreme Court may be the final destination to resolve the Rivers State House of Assembly

The Rivers Assembly is currently divided into two factions, with one loyal to Wike and the other aligned with Governor Siminalayi Fubara

Governor Fubara and his predecessor had been at loggerheads soon after the latter handover of power to the former

Nyesom Wike, the former governor of Rivers State and current FCT Minister, has stated that the ongoing crisis within the Rivers State House of Assembly may ultimately require Supreme Court intervention for resolution. The assembly is currently divided into two factions: one loyal to Wike and the other supporting Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

At a luncheon honouring lawmakers aligned with him, Wike expressed confidence that the court would provide a solution to the assembly crisis. This development highlights the deepening rift between Wike and Fubara, with potential implications for the state's governance and stability.

When did Wike/Fubara's rift start?

The rift is believed to have begun shortly after Fubara's inauguration, with Wike expressing dissatisfaction with the governor's appointments and decision-making process. One of the key issues fueling the rift is Wike's perceived marginalization in the Fubara administration.

Wike, who handed power over to Fubara, had expected to maintain significant influence in the state's politics. However, Fubara's removal of some Wike-appointed officials and the reversal of certain policies initiated by his predecessor have exacerbated the situation.

The implications of the rift are far-reaching, with potential consequences for the PDP's unity and electoral fortunes in Rivers State. Wike's influence in the state's politics remains significant, and his dissatisfaction with Fubara's leadership could lead to divisions within the party. Some analysts fear that the rift could create an opening for opposition parties, particularly the All Progressives Congress (APC), to gain traction in the state.

