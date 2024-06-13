A coalition of civil society organizations has commended Speaker Tajudeen Abbas and Rep, Kabiru Bichi for their outstanding performance in legislation

Bichi was acknowledged for his innovative approach to the budgetary process as chairman of the Appropriations Committee, emphasizing inclusivity

Comrade Okwa Dan, speaking on behalf of the groups, highlighted Abbas' transformative leadership in shaping a responsive legislative agenda

FCT, Abuja-As the 10th National Assembly celebrates its first anniversary, a coalition of civil society organizations has praised Speaker Tajudeen Abbas and Rt. Hon. Kabiru Bichi for their exceptional performance.

The groups highlighted that Abbas and Bichi have achieved significant progress in legislation, oversight, and representation, reflecting the principles of democracy and the welfare of Nigerians.

Coalition hails Abass and Bichi Photo credit: @Speaker_Abbas/@shehuofficial

Source: Twitter

The commendations came from the Africa Centre for Human Rights and Justice, Centre for Social Justice, Equity and Transparency (CESJET), and Democracy Watch Foundation during a press conference on Thursday.

Speaking on behalf of the groups, Comrade Okwa Dan lauded Abbas for passing key bills, effectively overseeing executive agencies, and representing constituents' interests.

Dan also praised Bichi’s innovative approach to the budgetary process as chairman of the Appropriations Committee, noting that he has reshaped public engagement by emphasizing the inclusivity of the legislative process, The Sun reported.

He said:

"In setting the course for progress, Tajudeen Abass, being a visionary and transformative leader, has precipitated a paradigm shift in the legislative agenda of the parliament, reinvigorating its purpose and direction.

"His resolute commitment to addressing the most pressing and pervasive societal issues has shaped a legislative agenda that is supremely responsive to the needs, aspirations, and expectations of the citizenry."

Abass' transparent, efficient

The group further noted that Abass has demonstrated unwavering dedication to the principles of accountability and responsibility, steadfastly championing the cause of transparency and efficiency in governmental operations.

He said:

“Through his unrelenting commitment to robust oversight, he has ensured that public agencies operate with the highest level of transparency, accountability, and prudence in the utilization of public resources, thereby bolstering public trust in the government and reinforcing the sacred principles of good governance.

“The parliament has experienced a transformative resurgence in the art of legislative craftsmanship, as evidenced by the meticulous drafting of bills and motions."

How Abass, Bichi contributed to 2024 Appropriation Billm

Speaking further the group disclosed that Abass and Bich contributed immensely to the development of the 2024 Appropriation Bill.

He said:

“The House under the astute leadership of Tajudeen Abass, in collaboration with the Committee of Appropriation under Abubakar Bichi, implemented a pioneering town hall meeting to solicit public input into the 2024 Appropriation Bill."

House of reps passes bill to create new state in southeast

The House of Representatives has taken a step toward creating a new state in the country's southeast geo-political zone.

During Thursday's plenary, lawmakers passed a bill for the first reading of the creation of Orlu state. It is now set for a second reading.

The bill, seeking to alter the 1999 Constitution (as amended), was sponsored by Ikenga Ugochinyere, the member representing Ideato North/Ideato South federal constituency, Imo state, and 15 other lawmakers.

Source: Legit.ng