FCT, Abuja - Some constituents of the Kaura Namoda and Birnin Magaji federal constituency in Zamfara have notified Tajudeen Abbas, the speaker of the House of Representatives, of their plans to recall Sani Jaji.

Legit.ng recalls that the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Zamfara suspended Jaji on Friday, May 17 for alleged "anti-party activities."

Amid the suspension, the Kaura Namoda/Birnin Magaji Federal Constituency Coalition for Sustainable Democracy, a civil society organization, also announced they had mobilised constituents to recall Jaji.

The coalition accused the lawmaker of poor representation and subsequently informed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of their decision to recall him.

Sani Jani: What constituents told Speaker Abass

In a letter to Speaker Abbas, the constituents announced they had initiated efforts to recall the lawmaker.

They accused the lawmaker of "abandoning" them to their fate amid frequent bandit attacks in their communities.

The letter, which was made available to Legit.ng, was signed by Bello Mahmud and Mustapha Ibrahim, the coalition's chairman and secretary, respectively.

The letter partly reads:

“Hon. Jaji has proven that he could not effectively represent the good people of Kaura Namoda/Birnin Magaji Federal Constituency.

“It is as if we do not have any member in the House of Representatives as he has not visited his constituency and could hardly be reached in spite of the reign of terror occasioned by persistent bandits’ attacks and siege in the area in which numerous people have been killed, kidnapped, displaced, property destroyed, cattle rustled, farmlands deserted.

“Numerous complaints have been made against him on a daily basis by aggrieved and neglected members of the constituency as he abandoned them to their fate.

“All efforts to call him to order and the urgent need to interface with his constituents failed as he reclined in his Abuja comfort zone oblivious of the sufferings of the people who need effective representation.

“In view of Hon. Aminu Jaji’s very poor representation, we the good people of Kaura Namoda/Birnin Magaji Federal Constituency have resolved and strongly determined to recall him from the House of Representatives immediately to avoid further squandering and frittering away of our mandate. We miscalculated in our choice of Hon. Jaji.”

Our recall move is constitutional, say constituents

The constituents also stated that their action aligns with Section 69 of the 1999 Constitution, as amended, which provides for the recall of a member of the House of Representatives.

Legit.ng reports that Jaji is the chairman of the House Committee on Ecological Fund.

