The people under the federal constituency of Kaura Namoda/Birnin Magaji in Zamfara have taken moves to recall the rep representing them

The rep, Sani Jaji, is currently under suspension for what the party described as anti-party actions during the 2023 elections

The indigenes of the constituency have solicited the support of the National assembly to help facilitate their resolution

The people of Kaura Namoda/Birnin Magaji federal constituency in Zamfara, who are being represented by Sani Jaji in the federal House of Representatives, have decided to recall the lawmaker.

The masses lamented that electing him into the position was a grievous mistake on their part, and they were ready to undo all their errors.

In a statement on Saturday, the Kaura Namoda/Birnin Magaji Federal Constituency Coalition for Sustainable Democracy, a civil society organisation (CSO), explained that the move to recall the lawmaker is in accordance with the Nigerian constitution, specifically section 69 of the 1999 Constitution as amended.

The public statement, signed by the group's chairman, Bello Mahmud, detailed the lawmaker's misdeeds.

Jaji was suspended on May 17 for 'anti-party' activities during the 2023 elections by the state party.

The determined group expressed confidence in providing more than one-half of the registered voters who elected him to sign a no-confidence petition and have it submitted to the Independent Electoral Commission.

Mahmud said the lawmaker has never visited the local government areas he represents despite the fact that the settlements have been the most attacked by bandits,

He also pointed out that Jaji has never provided relief material to the victims of attacks in the said LGAs.

Mahmud concluded that this in stark contrast to the electoral promises he made during the electioneering period.

He added:

"The constituents note with dismay the performance of the lawmaker in the federal House of Representatives is below expectation. He failed woefully in providing good representation to the good people of the constituency. Jaji lacks the political sagacity and tenacity of purpose required of a lawmaker representing a state under bandits’ siege. We call on all lovers of democracy, good governance, security, and effective representation in the national assembly to come out en masse and endorse the recall of Hon. Aminu Jaji from the house of representatives"

APC chairman in Zamfara impeached

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the APC chairman in Zamafara state, Tukur Danfulani, was impeached by the ward executive in the Galadima area of Gusau LGA of the state.

Garba Bello, the deputy chairman of the party in the state, led 16 of the 27 members of the ward who signed the letter of dismissal.

The executives alleged that Galadima was not providing good leadership for the party in the state and that he was biased in dealing with the party.

