Constituents of the Kaura Namoda/Birnin Magaji Federal Constituency in Zamfara State have officially initiated the process to recall Hon. Aminu Sani Jaji from the House of Representatives, citing poor representation as the primary reason for their action.

This development was communicated to the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmood Yakubu, in a formal letter submitted to the INEC headquarters in Abuja.

The move, rooted in Section 69 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, highlights the constituents' dissatisfaction with Jaji’s performance.

The recall letter, duly acknowledged and stamped by INEC, marks the beginning of a constitutional process that allows constituents to hold their elected representatives accountable, Pulse News reported.

Chairman of the Coalition for Sustainable Democracy, Hon. Bello Mahmud Birnin Magaji, and its Secretary, Comrade Mustapha Ibrahim, made a public statement on Tuesday, urging eligible voters to actively participate in the recall process.

"We urge eligible voters in the constituency to turn up en masse for this crucial civic exercise. The urgent need to recall Hon. Jaji cannot be overemphasized as he failed woefully to represent his constituency at a time his service is most needed," the statement read.

Jaji was suspended by the APC for some 'anti-party' activities in the 2023 general elections.

Following the submission of the recall letter, constituents have commenced the collection of signatures from registered voters. These signatures will be forwarded to INEC for verification. Once the verification process is complete, INEC is expected to conduct a referendum to determine Jaji's recall.

Constituents' action sets precedent

The constituents’ action underscores a critical aspect of democratic governance, emphasizing the power of the electorate to demand accountability from their representatives.

The recall process, although rigorous, is a constitutional right that serves as a check on elected officials who fail to meet the expectations of their constituents.

As the recall process unfolds, it will be closely watched as a significant test of Nigeria’s democratic institutions and the efficacy of its constitutional provisions. If successful, it could set a precedent for other constituencies in the country, reinforcing the principle that elected officials must remain accountable to the people they serve.

APC chairman in Zamfara is impeached

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the APC chairman in Zamafara state, Tukur Danfulani, was impeached by the ward executive in the Galadima area of Gusau LGA of the state.

Garba Bello, the deputy chairman of the party in the state, led 16 of the 27 members of the ward who signed the letter of dismissal.

The executives alleged that Galadima was not providing good leadership for the party in the state and that he was biased in dealing with the party.

