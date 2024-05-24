The reappointment of Muhammadu Sanusi II as the 16th emir of Kano state has generated a heated debate in the polity

Recall that the Kano State House of Assembly on Thursday dethroned five emirs and abolished the five Emirates Council and Governor Abba Yusuf announced Sanusi as the new emir

However, Northern Elders have sent a strong message to the state government and the political players involved in the new developments in Kano, noting, the people's interest should be prioritised above theirs

The Northern Elders Forum (NEF) has expressed concern over the recent development in Kano state.

As reported by Leadership, NEF expressed profound agitation over development in Kano where Emirates have been multiplied and traditional rulers have been dethroned and replaced.

The elders disclosed that the recent events in Kano state is a clear example of the struggles faced by traditional rulers in the country.

Recall that the Kano State House of Assembly dethroned five emirs and abolished the five emirates created by Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

The Assembly passed the Kano Emirates Council Law (repeal bill) 2024 after scaling the second and third readings.

The Assembly said that the Kano Emirate had been distorted and upturned by the previous government through the creation of five emirates, adding that with the repealing of the laws, the Assembly has dissolved the emirates.

Governor Yusuf announced Muhammadu Sanusi II as the new emir of Kano after signing the proposed Kano State Emirate Council Law 2024, which the Kano State House of Assembly passed into law.

But in a swift reaction to the development, the NEF disclosed that the recent crisis surrounding the Emirate in Kano state has raised tensions and concerns among the public.

The Forum, however, urged the Kano state government led by Governor Yusuf and politicians involved to exercise caution in handling the sensitive issue to prevent further escalation of tensions.

NEF, according to a statement signed by its director of publicity and advocacy, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman said it is important for all parties involved to approach the matter with utmost care and professionalism, keeping in mind the potential consequences of their actions.

“Rash decisions and inflammatory statements can only serve to worsen the situation and jeopardise the peace and stability of the state,” the Forum said.

“Violence and unrest will only serve to further divide us and hinder any chance of finding a peaceful resolution to the current situation," NEF added.

