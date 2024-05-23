Video of Ganduje Mocking and Narrating How He Dethroned Sanusi As Emir of Kano Resurfaces
- Former Kano state governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, narrated how he dethroned Muhammad Sanusi II as Emir of Kano
- In the old video, Ganduje mocked and made jest of Sanusi, saying that he used former president, Goodluck Jonathan's medicine to kick out the former CBN governor
- The APC national chairman said he has no regret just as Jonathan had no regret in removing Sanusi as CBN
Kano state - An old video of former Kano state governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje mocking Muhammad Sanusi II has resurfaced online.
This is coming on the day the Kano state house of assembly abolished the five emirates and dethroned the emirs on Thursday, May 23.
Gandjue narrated how he dethroned Sanusi as Emir of Kano by applying the "medicine" of former president, Goodluck Jonathan.
The national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) said he administered the Jonathan medicine on Sanusi effectively to save the system and the institution
In the video shared by an X user, @emmaikumeh, Ganduje said:
“When I became the governor, that is why you will laugh. I said Yes, Jonathan’s medicine.
“Is an important medicine, even though am not a medical doctor, that medicine will serve the same purpose, of the same disease and of the same patient.
“So I took my Jonathan medicine and decided to save the system, save the institution and applied it effectively.
“And Jonathan, we are on the same page. I’m sure you have no regrets. I too have no regret.”
Legit.ng earlier reported that Ashraf Sanusi, the son of Sanusi II, said the abolishment of the five emirates and dethronement of the emirs is a correction to the injustice against his father.
Ashraf prayed that Allah would deliver his father from the plots of deceivers and allow him to see through their shallow smiles.
Sanusi II hurriedly leaves public function in Rivers
Legit.ng earlier reported that Sanusi II was at the ongoing Rivers State Economic and Investment Summit in Port-Harcourt when the news of his reported reinstatement as Emir of Kano broke
Sanusi was said to have hurriedly left the investment summit immediately after his speech on Thursday, May 23.
Governor Siminalayi Fubara congratulated Sanusi II on his reported reinstatement as the 14th Emir of Kano
