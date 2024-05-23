Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

An emerging report has it that Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano state has announced the appointment of Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi as the new Emir of Kano.

As reported by Daily Trust, Governor Yusuf made the announcement after signing the new emirate council law at Government House, Kano, on Thursday.

The governor signed the law at exactly 5:10pm alongside his deputy, the Speaker of the State Assembly and other principal officers in the government.

Former Governor Abdullahi Ganduje had dethroned Sanusi in 2020, following after a personal rift.

Details later…

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

Source: Legit.ng