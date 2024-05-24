Lamido Sanusi, the reinstated Emir of Kano, led the Juma’at prayer at the Government House in Kano after receiving his appointment letter from Governor Abba Yusuf

Governor Yusuf charged Emir Sanusi to use his wisdom to unite the various Islamic sects in the state

District heads and senior council chiefs displayed their loyalty by bowing and paying allegiance to Emir Sanusi

PAY ATTENTION: Leave your feedback about Legit.ng. Fill in this short form. Help us serve you better!

Kano, Nigeria – Lamido Sanusi, the reinstated Emir of Kano, led the Juma’at prayer for Muslims at the Government House in Kano on Friday, May 24.

This came shortly after Governor Abba Yusuf presented Sanusi with the official letter of appointment, confirming him as the 16th Emir of Kano, during a ceremony at Africa House.

Sanusi was deposed during the administration of former governor Abdullahi Ganduje Image: Facebook/Sanusi Lamido Sanusi

Source: Twitter

The governor, speaking at the event, noted that following the Juma’at prayer, Sanusi would return to his lodge along with members of his emirate council to resume the affairs of the emirate.

"An announcement shall be made later as to when he will move to the palace," Governor Yusuf added, highlighting the transitional phase following the reinstatement.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Governor Yusuf charged the newly reinstated emir, who is also a revered Islamic scholar, to leverage his wisdom and experience to foster unity among the various Islamic sects within the state.

This call for unity is seen as a crucial step towards maintaining peace and cohesion in Kano, a state with a rich but complex religious landscape.

The ceremony at Africa House was marked by a display of loyalty and respect as all district heads and senior council chiefs bowed and paid allegiance to Emir Sanusi upon his receipt of the appointment letter.

This gesture underscores the traditional and hierarchical nature of the emirate system, emphasising the emir’s role as a unifying figure and leader.

Lamido Sanusi's reinstatement marks a notable chapter in the history of Kano's emirate. Having previously served as the Emir of Kano, Sanusi's leadership was characterized by his advocacy for social and economic reforms, as well as his outspoken stance on issues affecting the Northern region of Nigeria.

Why I reinstated Sanusi As Emir of Kano

Governor Yusuf explained that the reinstatement of Sanusi as Emir of Kano was a fulfilment of a campaign promise.

According to his spokesperson, Sanusi Bature, the governor said the new law provided for the reinstatement of Lamido as Emir of Kano and the removal of all the five emirs in all the five emirates.

Governor Yusuf added that it was also part of his campaign commitment to residents of the state.

Source: Legit.ng