FCT: Abuja- The House of Representatives on Thursday, May 23, passed a bill on its third reading to revert to 'Nigeria We Hail Thee,' the old National Anthem.

Sponsored by the Majority Leader, Prof. Julius Ihonbvere, the bill received accelerated consideration on the House floor before its passage.

BREAKING: Reps Pass Bill to Return Old National Anthem Photo credit: Mac

Source: Twitter

Opposition against the bill

Legit.ng gathers that Minority Leader Kingsley Chinda and several other lawmakers, especially those in the position, opposed the bill.

However, it was approved, according to a report by Daily Trust.

Old national anthem: Nigerians react

Former presidential aide Bashir Ahmad commented on X, sharing a video of the recitation of the old national anthem.

He posted:

"Just read that the House of Representatives on Thursday passed a bill proposing that Nigeria return back to reciting the old National Anthem.

"Listen to "Nigeria, We Hail Thee", our former national anthem, used from independence in 1960 until 1978. Some people believe it has better content and musical accuracy. Enjoy it!"

NEFERTITI, @firstladyship, said:

"We go soon hear that N30 billion will be used to promote the old National Anthem in schools & on television.

"A country with a spiritual problem. ‍♀️"

Kemi Owonibi, @KemiOwonibi, said:

Nigeria to revert to the old nation anthem. The bill is now in its second reading in the National Assembly. But there is nothing wrong with the new one. The naira has crashed to ~ N1800 per dollar, but national anthem is the priority of the lawmakers ‍♀️

Reps member Dogonyaro seat declared vacant

In other news, Legit.ng had reported that the seat of the late Honourable Isa Dogonyaro, representing Garki/Babura Federal Constituency of Jigawa state, has been declared vacant.

The former rep member was elected on the All-Progressives Congress (APC) platform, and, however, died on Friday, May 10, in Abuja after a brief illness.

Consequently, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, said the commission would announce a date for a by-election.

Source: Legit.ng