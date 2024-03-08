A tragic measles outbreak has been confirmed in two schools around Akpabuyo local government area in Cross River state

The incident was confirmed by Dr Henry Ayuk, the State's Health Commissioner, on Friday, March 8

He stated that the State Primary Healthcare Development Agency is intensifying its endeavours in routine vaccination to bolster collective immunity

Akpabuyo, Cross Rivers - A measles outbreak has been confirmed in two schools within the Akpabuyo local government areas of Cross River state.

Dr. Henry Ayuk, the State's Health Commissioner, verified the outbreak, specifying the affected institutions of Navy Secondary School and Penniel Primary School.

The State Rapid Response Team from the Ministry of Health has been mobilized and sent to the affected area.

Additionally, vaccination efforts are underway in the affected areas and neighbouring local government areas as a precautionary measure.

He mentioned that the State Primary Healthcare Development Agency is increasing efforts in regular immunisation to strengthen herd immunity.

Emphasising the contagious nature of measles, particularly among children without immunisation, parents and caregivers are urged to participate in routine immunisation drives for their children actively.

In response to the outbreak, the management of the Nigeria Navy School has shut down the institution and instructed parents to collect their children from the boarding facility promptly.

According to The Nation, a circular from the school reveals:

“Good morning dear parents/guardian. This is to inform you that the school is vacating today due to some prevalent circumstances.

"The second-term academic activities will continue upon the return of the students. The date of return will be communicated.

"Please note that all SS 3 and JSS 3 students are to check for regular updates on WAEC, NECO, and BECE information.

"To this end, parents/guardians are kindly requested to pick up their children/wards with effect from today Fri 8 March 2024.

"Thank you and God bless.”

PTA chairman confirms school closure, gives reason

Attempts to reach the School Commandant, Capt FI Uchieme, were fruitless as his phone number was unreachable.

Okon Bassey, the Chairman of the School's Parents-Teachers Association, acknowledged receiving the message about the children being sent on vacation.

However, he stated that he had not been able to communicate with the school administration regarding this matter.

Given the circumstances, Bassey expressed confidence in the school management's decision-making process.

He emphasised that he still needed to clarify why the school was closed.

The health department emphasised in its announcement that it's crucial to promptly report any signs of Measles, such as rashes and coughing in kids, to the closest medical centre. They also stressed the importance of avoiding self-treatment.

