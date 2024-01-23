The Ogun State House of Assembly speaker, Kunle Oluomo, was removed from office through impeachment during the plenary session held on Tuesday.

Among the 36 members present, 18 voted in favour of the impeachment, The Nation reported.

Oluomo faced impeachment allegations related to embezzlement, arrogance, and other misconduct charges.

Subsequently, the assembly swiftly appointed Oludaisi Elemide as the new Speaker in response to Oluomo's removal.

