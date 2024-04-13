A former National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member, Miss Arit Abam, has gotten herself automatic employment in Cross River state civil service

Governor Bassey Otu said Arit's gratitude to her father for his sacrifices in providing her education earned her automatic employment

Arit had earlier gotten a three-bedroom bungalow for her parents in the Ugep local government area from Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom state

Calabar, Cross River state - Governor Bassey Otu of Cross River state has given automatic employment in the state civil service to a former National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member, Miss Arit Abam.

Otu said the gesture was extended to Abam for honouring her father’s sacrifices to give her a higher education.

The video of Arit returning to her father’s thatched house to present her NYSC certificate to her dad went viral.

She said her father instead of building himself a house, spent the money on her education, not minding she is a girl child, Daily Trust reports.

Why ex-corps member was given automatic employment

He said Abam’s action was “worthy of reward” while urging youths in Cross River state and beyond to emulate her actions.

The governor stated this when he hosted Arit in his office in Calabar, the state capital.

The statement was shared via its X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @officialspbo on Friday, April 12.

"I commend Arit's act and urge youth to follow her example. As she joins our team, I believe her Mass Communication background will be a valuable addition to our service.

"Let's continue to uphold our cultural values and support each other. Welcome aboard, Arit!"

Ex-corps member given privilege to choose preferred work place

Otu also gave Arit the privilege to choose any ministry, department or agency of her choice she prefers to work within the state civil service.

Arit said Governor Otu’s magnanimity is an encouragement toward maintaining cultural standards and values.

She thanked the governor while acknowledging God for earning goodwill through a simple act of gratitude.

Nigerian governor builds house for parents of NYSC member

Legit.ng earlier reported that Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State announced plans to construct a three-bedroom home for the parents of the female NYSC member.

This decision follows a heartfelt video moment in which the NYSC member expressed gratitude to her father for his sacrifices in providing her education despite their modest living conditions in a thatched house.

The video moved Governor Eno, who has pledged support to honour the family's dedication and commitment to education.

