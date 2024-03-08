Chief Ray Ugba Morphy, an appointee of Governor Bassey Otu of Cross River State, has declared to work for free without a salary

The state governor appointed him as a special adviser on skill acquisition to help impact the state's youths

Ray Morphy, the son of the highly respected late I. I. Morphy inherited a tradition of leadership from his father, who was widely regarded as a nationalist and committed patriot

Calabar, Cross Rivers — Chief Ray Ugba Morphy, the recently appointed special adviser on skill acquisition to Governor Bassey Otu of Cross River state, has announced his decision to forgo receiving any salary during his tenure.

He has expressed his commitment to fulfilling his duties without financial compensation from the state government, emphasising his desire to impact development through this opportunity positively.

Gov Otu signed the 2024 proposed Appropriation Bill and christened the "People First Budget" before the Cross River State House of Assembly on 26th October 2023.

Source: Twitter

In response to his recent appointment, Chief Ray Morphy, who previously served as a Special Adviser on Strategy and National Contact to former Governor Ben Ayade before resigning in 2016, he emphasised in a statement on Friday the importance of other Nigerian states adopting the skill acquisition model pioneered by Cross River State.

According to a statement made available to Legit.ng, he said:

"At this juncture of my life, I believe the renewal of Cross River and its upliftment should be the primary duty of all. I consider this appointment a call to service, not a call to feed on the lean resources of the state.

"I took the job as a volunteer because where we are now as a nation all hands must be on deck."

Why skill acquisition is important - Morphy

The Cross River politician emphasised the significance of acquiring skills for the state's and Nigeria's progress in general.

He said:

"Practically, skill acquisition is the way to go. Anybody who understands what is wrong with the country today, the crisis of unemployment, the crisis of under employment, will understand that the major cause of all these is inadequate preparation for the market place or inadequate preparation of our young persons for employment, for absorption in the industry."

Ray Morphy, the son of the esteemed late I. I. Morphy inherits a legacy of leadership from his father, a revered traditional chief, prominent nationalist, and dedicated patriot.

I. I. Morphy held the position of political leader in Cross River North until his passing.

